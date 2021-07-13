Biker stops in Missoula during cross-country journey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked if anything along the road has caused any trepidation, Novotny says the only thing he’s really worried about are people who potentially don’t have the best intentions (and maybe a bear here and there).

Elevation gain in Oregon, Idaho and Montana, combined with the heat and recent wildfire smoke in the Western U.S., have posed some physical difficulties for Novotny, he said. But he’s optimistic once he makes his way through Wyoming and Colorado and into the Midwest things will get easier (and flatter).

“I’ve mentally accepted that climbing is going to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s amazing how your body adapts to whatever you’re doing.”

Novotny is a full-time student at a community college in New Jersey. As he’s completing this trek, he’s also responsible for a full course load to earn his associate degree in economics. With limited internet access, getting assignments done hasn’t been the easiest thing to navigate, but it’s been doable so far.

Novotny had limited training under his belt when he set out on this journey. He did some conditioning to acclimate his body to the sport, but has minimal biking experience and has never done a multi-day bike ride prior to this.