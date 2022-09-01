Bikes and beer: 10-brewery tour accessible by bicycle

Keefe Farr bikes to Draught Works brewery on Toole Avenue approximately once a week.

The bike commuter also frequents the Union Club and Western Cider, all on two wheels.

“It’s just so easy to get around,” Farr said. “I don’t want to drive.”

Courtney Wyville is another Missoulian who commonly rides to Draught Works. On Wednesday afternoon Wyville introduced a friend, Meg Leonardi, to the city's bike routes.

“My first ride has been good,” Leonardi said. “It’s way faster than walking.”

Across the Beartracks Bridge, Linzie Norman prefers to ride to GILD, where she indulges in a summery frozen rosé and the occasional taco.

“It’s a lot easier to bike everywhere, and I can always find a parking spot close to where I’m going,” Norman said as she sipped her frosé.

Bicyclists like Farr, Wyville and Norman have plenty of brewery options to tap into across Missoula. Bike lanes and paved trails provide easy access to at least 10 breweries throughout town, depending on how far one wants to consider returning to street traffic. The payoff includes, collectively, almost 300 beverage options depending on the season.

Ambitious riders can start at Draught Works on the city's westside, with its ample selection of sours, IPAs, ales and seltzers. Depending on the day, riders can fuel up from food trucks such as Wishbone and Big Thai Country before heading out onto the bike path to the east of the brewery.

Turning east onto Spruce Street, cyclists can ease into the right-hand bike lane and follow it to the intersections with Higgins Avenue. Higgins has protected bike lanes and four breweries lying just a few blocks east and west of the thoroughfare.

Conflux Brewing Company and its rooftop patio are located just one block east of Higgins, and Dram Shop is less than two blocks in the same direction from South Higgins.

Heading west, bikers can pedal on over to Tamarack Brewing Company and Cranky Sam Public House. From there, riders have the option to slip down into Caras Park for a break in the tour or head south along Higgins to cross the Clark Fork River.

A highlight of any Missoula brewery bike tour comes as cyclists pass over the Beartracks Bridge multi-use trail and, on a typical summer day, catch the action of wetsuit-clad surfers battling Brennan’s Wave below.

On the south end of the bridge, beer, wine and tacos await riders at GILD. Cyclists have the option of sipping seated on the sidewalk outside the brewery or climbing the stairs for a majestic view of Mount Sentinel from the lounge on the second floor.

A short pedal around the corner leads to KettleHouse’s Myrtle Street Tap Room, a Missoula landmark and home to the popular Cold Smoke Scotch Ale.

By slightly retracing their treads, a biker could then ride down to the Kim Williams Trail, merge onto the Riverfront Trail and head west to the Old Sawmill District, where one of two Cambie locations pours brews of both the alcoholic and caffeinated varieties.

For some international flavor, riders can then pick up the Milwaukee Trail and take it southwest to Bayern Brewing with its classic German drinks and fare.

Circling back on the Milwaukee Trail, cyclists can catch the Bitterroot Branch Trail and take its diagonal slash through the city core to the tenth and final stop on the tour, Great Burn Brewing on McDonald Avenue.

But for bikers who want a little added challenge, the bike trail extends 7.7 more miles to Lolo Peak Brewery and its expansive mountain views. Even more distinctive breweries await in the Bitterroot Valley, but that's becoming an overnight expedition.