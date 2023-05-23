Izzy Dog began leasing the mountain to the city in June 2021. That lease expires after two years: this June. The former prospective private buyers — Dr. Spencer Melby and his wife, Collette Melby, of Missouri — sued former Marshall Mountain owners Bruce and Kim Doering, real estate agent Dawn Maddux, and Engel & Völkers Western Frontier after their deal to buy the property fell through and the Doerings sold to Izzy Dog. Izzy Dog was created by Rick and Rita Wishcamper, as well as Pam and Sandy Volkmann. But the lawsuit doesn't affect Izzy Dog's ownership of the property or the city and county's possible purchase of the site.

A final decision and purchase is expected this winter.

Last month, Missoula County threw its weight behind the acquisition effort and became the entity leading the effort. According to the city's webpage for the project, the two entities' current plan is for Marshall Mountain to go under county ownership as open space. That would make it the largest ever single addition to the county's open space lands inventory. The county and city would then split the cost of operating and maintaining the park. The acquisition is expected to cost about $2.4 million, which the county and city say is below market value. Funding would come from the 2018 City-County Open Space Bond and "nearly $800,000 in state, federal and private grants," according to the entities. Surveys and public comments in recent years have shown broad support for acquiring and preserving access to the site, but some critics of the plan have deemed it an excessive and inappropriate expense of public funds.

But beyond the purchase, which has been mulled for years, the draft plan depicts an array of future improvements the city and county hope to make to the site — some "immediate" or "essential," other longer-term and aspirational. The improvements would depend on additional funding.

Immediate costs beyond the property acquisition total an additional estimated $600,000 to $900,000. Those "immediate improvements for safety and public access" include removing the older of two base-area buildings (the clock tower may be saved); converting the remaining base building into storage space; removing the old lift towers; site cleanup; parking and improved disability access; lawn improvements for events; formal trailhead construction; "improvements for health and safety"; and the construction of three new trails: a beginner loop around the base area, a relatively easier and adaptive-friendly climbing trail up the mountain, and an easy and adaptive-friendly descending trail.

Other improvements are deemed "essential," according to the draft plan: "These are additional investments that restore park habitat, complete the initial buildout of the trail network and facilitate broader use of the park." Essential improvements include a new parking layout on both sides of Marshall Creek with a one-way loop immediately below the remaining base building; construction of a shade pavilion around the lower lift terminal; restoration of Marshall Creek riparian areas; removal of culverts and disused ponds that inhibit upstream travel of genetically pure native cutthroat trout in the creek; fuels reduction on the mountain; additional multi-use and mountain-bike specific trails; connections with trails on adjacent Forest Service land; and further planning.

Those improvements could cost $2.3 million–$3.4 million, according to the draft plan.

More aspirational improvements were lumped into "potential future programs and facilities" and "potential long-term programs and facilities." The potential improvements in the draft plan carried a disclaimer that "these are park investments that are priorities for the public and park partners but are in need of additional future planning, evaluation, and/or fundraising before decisions can be made about implementation." The potential long-term improvements "are dependent on adequate park facilities being developed and should be evaluated in the future to see if they are feasible and meet the needs of the community."

Potential future improvements include razing the remaining original base-area building; building a new base-area building; building a native plant demonstration area; constructing a mountain-bike pump track at the base area; and building more trails. Those improvements were pegged at $2.9 million-$4 million.

Potential long-term improvements included a beginner hill for learning to ski and snowboard, serviced by a "magic carpet" surface lift; an aerial ropes course; building out connections with regional trails on adjacent Forest Service land; and a potential shade structure and overnight yurt in separate locations on the upper mountain. "These facilities would require significant additional planning and evaluation to produce accurate cost estimates," the draft plan stated.

The draft plan estimated that Marshall Mountain will cost $365,000 annually to operate and maintain, or about $620 per acre. For comparison, the city's conservation lands cost about $217 per acre annually. Fort Missoula Regional Park costs $3,140 per acre annually.

The draft plan estimated that program and event management would cost about $100,000 annually. But much of that would be offset by event permit fees: The plan stated that public kids programs and other "resident-based programs" would have to pay back 80% of the cost to manage the event at the park. Other special events would have to cover all of the cost. Trail system maintenance was pegged at $58,000 annually — 80% of which the plan stated would be offset by local groups that perform trail work.