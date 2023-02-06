In 1999, Montana became the first state to constitutionally mandate Indian Education for All, and as of 2021, it was still the only state to do so.

Indian Education for All (IEFA) requires recognition of Native American culture and a commitment in the state's educational goals to preserve Indigenous culture and heritage.

While the law has set Montana apart from other states in its educational ambitions, some say it has not been properly enforced.

In July 2021, Montana tribes and parents of 18 students filed a lawsuit, alleging that education leaders failed to teach about the culture and heritage of Native Americans, and therefore violated the Constitution. The case is ongoing.

What’s in the bill?

A bill brought by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, aims to bring accountability and transparency to IEFA by establishing new requirements — for instruction and for reporting — and by defining the educational agencies to which it applies.

Specifically, House Bill 338 requires school districts to provide IEFA, whereas previously, Montanans were “encouraged” to learn about Native culture and heritage.

The bill would also enact stricter reporting guidelines. Previously, public school districts were asked to file a report with the Office of Public Instruction, in a form dictated by the superintendent of public instruction, specifying how IEFA funds were used. HB 338 strikes the participation of the superintendent and states the report must include expenses as well as detailed descriptions of the instruction provided and descriptions of how this instruction was developed in cooperation with tribes. The bill stipulates that if a district fails to file the annual report, it will be ineligible to receive funding until the report is filed.

The bill requires educational agencies to provide IEFA, and it defines “educational agencies,” as the Montana University System, professional educator preparation programs accredited by the Board of Public Education, the Office of Public Instruction and school districts.

In his address to the House Education Committee, Windy Boy said the bill would bring more transparency to IEFA. He said that since IEFA was enacted, the money has been “misused and abused.”

In 2009, Windy Boy said a school district was caught redistributing IEFA money, adding it to the general fund and using it for teacher raises.

“I don’t think that was the intent (of IEFA),” he said.

Windy Boy said IEFA funding is meant to help schools develop curricula and other educational opportunities.

“I’ve been trying to get this thing improved over the (last) decade,” he said.

What do people think?

Patrick Yawakie, on behalf of the Blackfeet Nation, said it is critical for students, Native and non-Native, to receive robust education on Indigenous people.

“How many members of the committee can name all 12 tribal nations in Montana and their reservations?” he asked the House Education Committee.

Yawakie said learning about Native culture and heritage is critical and can provide important learning opportunities in math, science, law, art and history.

“Native American studies in the Indian Education for All program offers a foundation in historical context that prepares the kindergarten through 12th-grade students for a broader understanding of the world they grew up in,” he said.

Yawakie added that his wife worked as an IEFA specialist in the Polson school district, but Yawakie said she “was used more as a child care service than a cultural specialist teacher.

“The way the law is currently written allows for school districts to cut corners and not deliver," Yawakie said. "We need greater protections to ensure that the IEFA program provides a quality education … and to ensure funding from the state is effective and efficient.”

Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU of Montana, said educational agencies have “failed to implement, or implement well, this constitutional mandate.” He said funding goes unaccounted for, implementation is lacking and there is a better way to enforce IEFA.

“HB 338 is that better way,” he concluded.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill, and the committee did not take immediate action.