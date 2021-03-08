Bill aims to close religious loophole for troubled teen programs in Montana

In the current session, lawmakers have advanced a number of bills protecting religious freedom in various realms, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which says the state must show a compelling interest in “burdening the free exercise of religion.”

Sands argued that the bill to require licensure of religious programs for youth is different and said the bill is about protecting kids. Sarah Corbally, the former head of the Division of Child and Family Services, previously told the Missoulian that because there is no enforcement authority over the programs, CFS has “no ability to follow up and make sure the programs are safe,'' even if the division has verified reports of abuse.

It is unknown how many religious alternative residential programs operate in the state.