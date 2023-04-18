A stretch of U.S. Highway 89 that runs through the Blackfeet Reservation will officially be known as the Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway.

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 120, brought by Sen. Susan Webber, into law in a private ceremony that was closed to the press.

Webber in several hearings said she was asked by the 17,000 members of the Blackfeet Nation to bring the bill.

The bill directs the Department of Transportation to install two signs on the reservation — one where U.S. Hwy 89 intersects with U.S. Hwy 2 and one where Hwy 89 intersects with Border Road. It also directs DOT to include the memorial highway on the next publication of the state map. The project is expected to cost $4,437.

Beloved chief, advocate, orator and elder, Old Person died in October 2021 at 92. Serving as a tribal councilman for 10 years and as chairman for 34, he was the longest-serving elected tribal leader in the country and one of the longest-serving elected officials in the world. Old Person became chief of the Blackfeet Nation in 1978 and delivered the first State of the Tribes address to the Montana Legislature in 1993.

While Old Person was revered statewide, the bill honoring him did not have an easy path through the Legislature.

The Senate Committee on Highways and Transportation in January tabled the bill, citing an “unwritten rule” that memorial highways can only be named for members of law enforcement that have died in the line of duty. Webber said she was unaware of such a rule and motioned to “blast” the legislation from the committee to the Senate floor for a full vote.

When the bill reached the Senate floor, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, said she disapproved of the $4,437 price tag. The Legislature this session was in the process of deciding how to spend and save an estimated $2.4 billion surplus.

Other senators said the late chief should be honored in other ways, and some, including Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, said they agreed highway signs were only for those in law enforcement. That overlooked the Legislature's 2019 vote to establish a Jeannette Rankin Memorial Highway to honor the first woman elected to Congress.

Supporters of the bill argued Old Person deserved the recognition, and Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said naming the memorial highway for him was "not a big ask at all."

Despite the controversy, the bill cleared the Senate with 38 “yes” votes and later passed the House with 94 supporting votes.