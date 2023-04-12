Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, invoked the word “freedom” seven times on Tuesday as he spoke in front of the Montana Senate to advocate for a bill that would protect free speech and religious expression, even if it’s judged to be discriminatory hate speech by a licensing association or board, in the real estate industry and other licensed professions.

House Bill 443 would “prohibit discrimination based on the free exercise of religion or the freedom of speech and expression in the real estate industry and other licensed professions or occupations.” It would also prohibit the investigation of a complaint against a licensed professional for unprofessional conduct based on the licensed professional’s speech. The bill passed the House and second reading in the Senate and is likely on its way to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk for a signature or veto.

The bill was brought forward in the Republican-controlled Legislature largely in reaction to an incident when a Clinton pastor and former Missoula real estate agent, Brandon Huber, violated the National Association of Realtors ethics code over accusations of homophobic hate speech delivered during one of his sermons. In 2021, Huber posted on Facebook about an event at Huber’s Clinton church that would “expose the LGBTQ Agenda that Controls our Lives and Kills our Liberty,” according to an ethics hearing decision document created by the Missoula Association of Realtors. Huber later sued, saying he was discriminated against by the National Association of Realtors and the Missoula Organization of Realtors, but a judge dismissed that lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Sen. Noland said he once worked as a real estate agent. He said he recently found out that the National Association of Realtors has a new policy that expands its code of ethics to cover members’ conduct outside of their real estate duties.

“That got me a little bit alarmed,” Noland said. He said he believes people should have the freedom of expression when they’re not working.

“It can affect all of us,” he said. “And they’re trying to hamper us from being able to express ourselves with freedom. So this bill is a good freedom bill. We need to pass it. Our freedom of expression is vital. Our freedom of religion is vital.”

Sen. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, was the only one to urge her colleagues to vote against the bill.

She said that although Americans have freedom of religion and freedom of speech as constitutional rights, various associations also get to create rules and ethics codes that members must abide by or face consequences.

“We know that even though we have free speech, even the Legislature has decorum rules,” she said. “We can say anything we want, anytime we want, but not necessarily without consequences.”

She said if a person happened to have a religious belief that prevented them from implementing blood transfusions or some type of medical care and refused to provide care, and it cost someone their life, they would be in violation of the state’s medical provider laws.

“Even though I have the right to do (things) doesn’t mean I don’t have consequences if I do things that also violate other people’s rights or the ethics of the associations I belong to or the standard of conduct that’s required by law,” she said. “So all of our rights have some things that go with it and this bill basically says that if I say it’s because I’m exercising my religion, I have no consequences. That’s just not workable in so many different ways.”

Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, supported the bill and referenced the Missoula incident.

“Most of you may know about a pastor that was preaching at the pulpit on Sunday,” he said. “And what he said was turned into the real estate board because it went against their ethics, really has nothing to do with his real estate business, it has nothing to do with his real estate customers. I mean, he wants to keep his customer so he keeps that out of it. It’s kind of like my business. I keep my politics out of my business.”

Usher said people shouldn’t lose their license after saying something as a private individual.

“They went too far,” Usher said. “And we need to correct that. People need to be able to speak freely in America.”

Missoulian reporter Zoe Buchli's previous reporting contributed to this story.