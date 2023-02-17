A bill requiring the state and Lake County to agree on reimbursement for criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Senators voted along party lines with seven Republicans on the committee voting “yes” and four Democrats voting “no.”

Since a 1963 agreement between the state and tribes, Lake County law enforcement has collaborated with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes under Public Law 280.

The law states that felony crimes committed by tribal members on the Flathead Reservation are handled by local county law enforcement, rather than by federal agencies, like the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI.

Lake County, home to over 32,000 people, overlaps the majority of the Flathead Reservation. The county is 67% white and 24% Native.

Lake County has alleged – through letters and litigation – that the county has not been reimbursed by the state for assuming jurisdiction. A 2017 state fiscal analysis estimated that fulfilling Public Law 280 cost the county up to $4 million.

County commissioners and law enforcement officials have argued that taxpayers can no longer afford to fund Public Law 280 and that the county could use the funds to support improvements to the jail and enhance public safety.

What’s in the bill?

SB 127, sponsored by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, requires the state and Lake County to agree on the amount of reimbursement the county will receive for providing criminal jurisdiction on the reservation. It also stipulates that if that funding is not agreed upon and appropriated, the state will assume criminal jurisdiction over the reservation.

Hertz brought a similar bill last session but said he added the language that the county must agree to the reimbursement after the Legislature agreed to reimburse the county $1.

What happens if the state assumes criminal jurisdiction?

Per the bill, if the state and county do not agree on reimbursement, the state will assume criminal jurisdiction of all tribal members from federally recognized tribes on the Flathead Reservation.

This means the state would likely have to provide its own law enforcement officers, a detention center, prosecution services and court facilities.

While the startup costs are unknown, Hertz estimated that it could cost the state more than $100 million. In his address to the committee, Hertz argued that the bill is beneficial for the county, state, tribes and all individuals who visit the county

Lake County Commissioners in January unanimously passed a resolution to withdraw from Public Law 280. The withdrawal will take effect in May, and commissioners intentionally set that date to give lawmakers time to address the issue.

What happened in committee?

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, asked several people, including county commissioners, whether they had entered into formal discussions with the tribes about Public Law 280.

Commission Chair Gale Decker said while he has had formal and one-on-one discussions with CSKT leaders, the tribes have not issued an official stance on the county’s quest for reimbursement.

Tom McDonald, chairman of the CSKT, did not comment on the county’s actions but did say the tribes are “always looking into ways to provide the best law enforcement for our communities.”

McDonald added that Native American tribes, by nature of federal law, are limited in their ability to exercise criminal jurisdiction. Despite that, since the 1990s, CSKT has been prosecuting misdemeanor crimes committed by tribal members on the reservation – helping shoulder the burden of the county’s Public Law 280 responsibility.

“We always get by with very little,” McDonald said. “It’s kind of a normal thing for us.”

What happens next?

SB 127 will advance to the Senate for a vote.

Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan, has a companion bill, which appropriates $42 million to Lake County for the reimbursement of Public Law 280.

If Hertz’ bill fails and the state refuses to reimburse Lake County, Read also has a bill that would provide a $75 million appropriation to the Department of Justice to assume criminal jurisdiction of tribal members on the Flathead Reservation. Neither bill has had a hearing.