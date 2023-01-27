Bill revises Montana Indian Language Preservation program, elevating tribes

A bill introduced Friday would revise laws related to Montana’s Indian Language Preservation program.

Established by the Legislature in 2013, the Montana Indian Language Preservation program, often called MILP, was created to revitalize Native languages traditionally spoken in the state. The program allows each tribe to produce resources that will help perpetuate language usage. The Legislature in 2021 awarded the program $1.5 million in funding.

U.S. assimilation and termination policies have contributed to widespread language loss in tribal communities. A Montana Budget and Policy Center report states that Montana is home to 12 tribal languages, and of those, Assiniboine, Gros Ventre and Montana Salish are critically endangered, meaning the youngest speakers are elders and they often speak the language partially or infrequently.

House Bill 287, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, revises MILP guidelines and requirements and elevates the role of tribal governments in preserving their own Native languages. There is no fiscal note attached to the bill.

What changes does this bill propose?

The Office of Public Instruction administers MILP, and has done so in collaboration with the Montana Historical Society, state director of Indian affairs as well as each tribal government in Montana.

HB 287 strikes the historical society and director of Indian affairs from the collaboration, leaving the program to be administered only by the Office of Public Instruction in partnership with tribal governments.

The bill also strikes old guidelines and provides a new list of requirements for the program. Specifically, it proposes that program guidelines must outline the roles of tribal governments and organizations in partnering with school districts and include definitions of language fluency to measure progress.

Additionally, the bill states that the Office of Public Instruction must “equitably distribute funds to tribal governments,” and if wishing to participate in the program, tribal governments must submit an application with statements of commitment from partner school districts, a designated tribal entity that will administer the program, a description of the role of language and culture specialists in the program, a description of proposed curriculum and a description of how activities support the tribe’s long-term strategy for language preservation.

The bill also requires tribal governments and school districts to report annually to the Office of Public Instruction, and says that tribal governments failing to meet requirements may not receive program funds until requirements have been met.

HB 287 also requires the Office of Public Instruction to submit a detailed report to the Legislature, Education Interim Committee and State-Tribal Relations Committee. The report must outline current program guidelines, a summary of each participating tribal government’s activity and metrics that indicate how well the funded activities are promoting language.

The bill strikes some previous requirements in MILP, including the development of certain materials as well as suggested partners.

The bill includes three new sections. One outlines that the Legislature intends to collaborate with the Office of Public Instruction and tribal governments to adopt the new guidelines by Oct. 1, 2023, and that funds may be distributed no later than Feb. 1, 2024. A second section requires the secretary of state to notify all federally recognized tribes in Montana of the changes, and the final new section establishes an effective date of July 1, 2023.

What do people think?

Several people spoke in support of the bill at a hearing before the House Education Committee on Friday afternoon.

Jade Bahr, representing the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said the bill “works to preserve, protect and perpetuate Indian languages in all their forms.”

“We believe the direction of MILP should be guided and led by Indigenous voices,” she said. “If their voices are saying changes are needed, then we should trust to follow their lead.”

Carrie Spotted Bear, a tribal policy coordinator for Zero to Five Montana, said the bill “uplifts Montana tribal families and communities.”

“Saving our tribal language is vital to growth and development of each tribe,” she said, adding that many tribes have lost elders who were fluent in Native languages to COVID-19. “Now we need to look to the next generation to carry on that duty.”

Lance Four Star, who spoke on behalf of several members of the American Indian Caucus, said language preservation is vital to the health of tribal nations.

“Our Indigenous people know that once we lose our languages and cultures, our nations, as different from each other as Spain is to Germany, will no longer be nations,” he said.

No one spoke in opposition of the bill, and the committee did not issue immediate executive action.