Bill to create long-distance bike routes clears House

A bipartisan bill making its way through Congress could enhance and expand upon long-distance bicycling routes across the United States if signed into law.

The Biking on Long-Distance Trails, or BOLT, Act would direct the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Forest Service to identify at least 10 existing continuous bike trail routes each at least 80 miles long — plus at least 10 more that could be developed — as long-distance bike routes. The bill also tasks the agencies with erecting signage along the routes, providing maps of the routes and promoting the routes, all within two years of enactment.

The bill was first introduced in the Senate as S. 3264 by Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., on Nov. 18, 2021, co-sponsored by two Republicans and two Democrats. The bill's identical counterpart in the House, H.R. 6337, introduced Dec. 20, 2021 by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., is co-sponsored by eight Democrats and two Republicans. The House bill passed on July 19. The bill was passed by a special rule vote, so individual representatives' votes on the bill weren't recorded. The BOLT Act bill in the Senate has languished in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee since Dec. 2.

The succinct proposal, clocking in at just five pages of text, would direct agencies to identify and further develop long-distance routes for "mountain biking, road biking, touring, or gravel biking" on public federal land where bicycle use is already allowed under existing management practices. The agencies would also "publish and distribute maps, install signage, and issue promotional materials" for the routes, and would have to "coordinate with stakeholders on the feasibility of, and identifying any resources necessary for," all of the routes. The text of the bill gave a timeline of two years for the agencies to publish a list of the trails.

The Missoula-based Adventure Cycling Association, which has for 50 years crafted transcontinental bicycling routes from existing roads and trails, supports the legislation and circulated a petition urging members of Congress to pass the bill.

In a statement released by the association after the bill cleared the House, Director of Community Impact Katie Harris said: "Bike travel is a sustainable way for people to explore and appreciate our public lands, and that's why the BOLT Act is so important. Adventure Cycling supports the bill because it will immediately improve conditions for current bike travelers, and create new possibility and inspiration for our growing community."

The International Mountain Biking Association, or IMBA, also supports the bill.