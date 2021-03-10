Bill to eliminate licensure exemption for religious youth treatment programs heard in committee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the hearing, Larsson said that he “personally will pledge that if anything happens that shouldn’t, I will call social services or the police department,” with which he said the program “has a good working relationship.”

Also in opposition of the bill, Laszloffy called Pinehaven “one of the success stories” of such programs.

“Regulation would fundamentally change who they are, how they are allowed to operate and the governing principles that have led to their success,” Laszloffy said.

He did not provide specifics on how regulation would change the program’s operations.

During the hearing, Sands presented the Department of Health and Human Services’ compliance guide for such programs, which includes everything from water and sewage requirements to the rights of children to be free of physical and emotional abuse, and the rights of children to practice their religious beliefs.

Beth Brenneman, an attorney with Disability Rights Montana, spoke in support of the bill and said the issue of licensing religious facilities, such as in the realm of child care and other medical facilities, has been litigated and found as constitutional when regulations are neutral.

“It really is a settled issue,” Brenneman said.