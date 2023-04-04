A bill to increase Montana’s film tax credit cap from $12 million to $20 million passed a second reading in the Montana Senate on Monday on a 28-22 vote.

Senate Bill 14 was introduced by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson. It would revise the Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement (MEDIA) Act. The addition of $8 million in tax credits is its most significant provision, but it would also mean that 25% of Montana’s film tax credits would have to go to Montana-headquartered companies.

The MEDIA Act is credited with luring the production of the hit television series “Yellowstone” to Montana from Utah after that state reduced its tax credit in 2019. The Paramount Network began filming “Yellowstone” in Montana in 2020, and much of the production and filming has taken place in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley.

In 2020, a company called Shadowcast Partners announced plans to build a $20 million film studio in the Missoula Development Park, but later canceled those plans when the Legislature didn’t raise the cap beyond $12 million in the last session. Now, it appears that an electric freight trucking warehouse is being constructed at the site at 4867 Technology Court, just off Expressway Boulevard.

Hertz is taking another stab at raising the cap after such a move was requested by an interim committee.

“The MEDIA Act credit bill that we first started a couple sessions ago, that has resulted in a number of new jobs in the state of Montana,” Hertz told the Senate during a floor session on Monday. He noted that a number of movies and television shows have moved their productions here.

“The thing about the MEDIA credit is this is really a manufacturing process,” he said. “Yeah, we all know the big stars who are up on the screen on the TV. But this is construction workers, electricians, set hands and everybody else it takes to develop this. And then you don’t see the caterers around, the places they’re renting, hotel rooms, rental cars, everything.”

Hertz noted that there’s been lots of different studies on whether the MEDIA Act credit pays for itself by providing enough revenue to the state to offset the tax break.

“It’s very difficult to determine what’s going on,” he said. “I was kind of a lukewarm fan of this in 2017. As it has progressed, I have come around to really see where this does have a good multiplier. As we know, if you spend your money on your local community, those dollars spin around. Those people basically pay more taxes, they go buy other products.”

Hertz noted that a study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, funded by advocates of the film industry, showed that a season of “Yellowstone” created $730 million in spending in Montana and brought in $44 million in state tax revenue. The show collected a state tax credit of $16 million in its first two years. The credit takes the form of a 20% transferrable income tax credit for both production and compensation expenditures incurred while in the state.

Hertz noted that Utah has since raised its film tax credit cap. He believes that Utah lawmakers realized they may have made a mistake in lowering the cap.

Sen. Shane Morigeau, a Democrat from Missoula, said he was originally skeptical of the tax credit but is now very supportive.

“We’re seeing lots of jobs from this work and the film credit that we have in Montana,” he said. “Not just in my community but everywhere in the state. People are getting jobs from this. Folks are spending money. We can see all the data but I hear from my constituents in my community they now have a job and they’re at work.”

The bill will have to clear a third reading at some point this week.