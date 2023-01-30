Bill would expand tuition waivers to descendants of tribes

A bill introduced by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy would expand access to tuition waivers in Montana.

Montana offers tuition waivers and fees to help students of certain demographics access higher education.

The state currently waives or offers discounted tuition for Montana students, who are at least 62 years old, who served in the armed forces and were honorably discharged, children of residents who served in the armed forces and were killed in action or suffered disease or disability as a result, spouses or children of Montanans who have been declared prisoners of war or missing in action and spouses or children of Montana national guard members who died as a result of serving the state, among others.

Included in that list are people “who have one-fourth Indian blood or more or are enrolled members of a federally recognized Indian tribe located within the boundaries of the state of Montana and who have been bona fide residents of Montana for at least one year prior to enrollment in the Montana university system.”

House Bill 288 would expand those requirements, allowing all enrolled tribal members or “descendants” of federally recognized tribes nationwide — not just in Montana — be eligible for a fee waiver. It remains a requirement that these students must be residents of Montana for at least a year prior to enrollment at a university.

The bill would cost universities revenue in tuition, but Angela McLean, director of American Indian and minority achievement at the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, said the campuses will forego tuition revenue and account for those losses when creating a budget. A fiscal note estimates universities would lose $4,793,233 in tuition revenue in 2024.

Many who spoke in support of the bill talked about blood quantum, a concept created by settlers that refers to the amount of “Indian blood” someone possesses.

Lance Four Star, who spoke on behalf of several members of Montana’s American Indian Caucus, said “Descendancy has become a solution to the blood quantum countdown to tribal extinction.”

Four Star explained that his father was a fully enrolled member of the Assiniboine Nation, but Four Star himself is only 50% Assiniboine. He has three sons with a non-Native woman, and said his boys “barely meet blood quantum requirements.”

Four Star likened blood quantum to a “thoroughbred distinction.”

“It’s something we really need to find solutions to,” he said. “It’s something we inherited.”

Jocelyn McCullough offered her support over Zoom before the House Education Committee on Friday. She said the one-fourth requirement discouraged her from initially pursuing higher education. While she was able to eventually qualify for the waiver, she said it was a long and difficult process, and one that often made her wonder whether she was “Native enough.”

“For those less fortunate, I beg to question how much debt they would acquire if they went to school but didn’t qualify for the tuition waiver that’s solely based on the deplorable history associated with the mass genocide of Indigenous people,” she said. “I wonder how many people walked away from school because they didn’t have the funding?”

Others who spoke in support of the bill agreed that it would eliminate barriers and expand access to higher education. No one spoke in opposition to the bill, and the committee did not take immediate executive action.