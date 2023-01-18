Bill would extend and expand Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force

A bill to extend and expand Montana’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force came before the Legislature Wednesday.

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, introduced the bill by request of the State-Tribal Relations Committee.

The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force was created by the Legislature in 2019. It consists of representatives from all tribal nations in Montana, as well as representatives from law enforcement, the Department of Justice, FBI and other entities. The task force aims to reduce the number of missing Indigenous people, and by law, it must be renewed every two years. The task force is set to terminate June 30.

The disproportionate number of missing or murdered Indigenous people is a nationwide crisis, and experts say Montana is an epicenter. Native Americans comprise 6.7% of the state’s population, yet they account for, on average, 26% of Montana’s missing persons population.

House Bill 163 would extend the term of the task force and the grant program it administers to tribal colleges. It also adds a representative from the Office of Public Instruction to the task force; authorizes the task force to make recommendations to federal, state and local entities; and provides an appropriation. The bill would cost the General Fund $102,581 each year.

In his address to the House Judiciary Committee, Running Wolf spoke of the task force’s work, citing its database, reporting portal and grants to tribal colleges. He called the work “a shining star,” as it serves as a model for states across the country.

Blackfeet Community College in 2020 was awarded $25,000 through a grant offered through the task force. With the funds, the tribal college created a website, mmipmt.com, where people can safely report people missing.

Running Wolf, who is Blackfeet, concluded on a personal note.

“I can only imagine how it would be if I had to visit this website and lost one of my five girls or two boys and I was desperate,” he said. “As an elder once told me before, he said, ‘We’re not fighting hard enough for our women and children.’ … But this is what it means to be fighting for our women and children and our loved and missing people.”

Support for the bill

Patrick Yawakie-Peltier, representing the Blackfeet Nation, spoke in support of the bill, saying it helps the state’s government to government relationship with the tribes.

Dana Toole, special services bureau chief at the Department of Justice, said while the task force has worked toward their goals, establishing a mission and vision, “there’s a lot of work left to be done.”

Policy Director for the ACLU Montana Keegan Medrano emphasized the need for a representative from the Office of Public Instruction to be on the task force. He spoke of Elijah Anenakew, a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for six days out of Great Falls. Medrano said Elijah also went missing four months ago. A Montana Department of Justice report found that in 2021, more than 80% of missing Indigenous people were under the age of 18, and Medrano said adding a representative from the Office of Public Instruction to the task force would provide a needed perspective on school policy and other things pertaining to missing youth.

Ellie Bundy, presiding officer of the task force, said the entity “brings everyone to the table with voices from every reservation.”

“There’s still so much more (work) ahead,” she said. “This task force is an acknowledgment that we care and that we are still seeking answers and working towards solutions. Please know that the work we are able to do on task forces such as this is critical to help keep hope alive.”

Why renew the task force every two years?

The task force is set to terminate every two years. It was created in 2019 and the Legislature voted to extend the task force during the 2021 session. House Bill 163 would again extend the task force to 2025, but some who spoke in the hearing raised concerns about the constant need for renewal.

Jade Bahr, who is Northern Cheyenne and a state-tribal policy analyst for the Montana Budget and Policy Center, supported the bill and said it “might be worth reassessing the need for it to be reauthorized every two years.”

“This is not an issue that can be solved in just two more years,” she said. “It can be exhausting for Native families to feel like they need to keep coming back every session to fight for this funding when they fought so much longer just to get it on the books.”

Members of Montana’s American Indian Caucus have in the past noted that bills that include funding for Indian Country often must be renewed every session.

Medrano said that while his support does not hinge on the two-year renewal aspect of the bill, he said, “I would support not needing to come here every session to support this.”

Alan Doane, legislative liaison for Montana Office of the Attorney General, advocated for keeping termination at two years, saying the renewal process keeps the crisis, which often goes uncovered, in the news.

Running Wolf said the caucus has discussed whether to advocate for a longer extension but called the process “a total juggling act.”

“In a perfect world, this is extended out for 12 years and they’re funded annually at $5 million, and we’re totally eliminating the missing Indigenous person (crisis),” he said, adding that he doesn’t think that is realistic.

Running Wolf closed in saying that the task force is “a critical piece in ending the crisis we’re facing.”

No one spoke in opposition of the bill, and the committee has yet to take executive action on it.