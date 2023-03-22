As millions of federal dollars flow to improve broadband communications on Indian reservations, a Montana legislator wants to make sure those communities get a say in how the projects progress.

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, has introduced a bill that would add additional review requirements for broadband development projects on reservations.

After COVID-19 laid bare the digital divide, the federal government invested billions in grants that bring high-speed internet to rural and tribal communities. The Blackfeet Nation and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in October received $74.8 million for high-speed internet service, and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe got $52.8 million for internet infrastructure last November.

While these programs have largely been met with praise, as they aim to help tribal communities connect to online learning, job opportunities and telehealth, Running Wolf said too often, private broadband companies fail to collaborate with tribes.

House Bill 804 would change that. It states that if broadband development occurs on a reservation, an agency, political subdivision of the state and a tribal government “shall provide oversight” of private internet service provider development.

The overseers can review federally funded broadband projects prior to the approval of funding, request a copy of a tribal resolution showing approval and support for the project, encourage effective planning and development statutes to manage the growth of services, promote projects that provide more efficient delivery of services and ensure projects that have direct tribal implications adhere to specified principals.

The bill passed out of the House, and on Tuesday, it was heard in the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee. It does not have a fiscal note.

In his introduction, Running Wolf anticipated that some committee members may take issue with the idea of tribal consultation. He acknowledged that each tribal nation in Montana is unique and may have a different interpretation of what tribal consultation means.

“It’s really hard to define,” he said. “But the thing that is totally true on every reservation is they do make motions and they do have resolutions that they pass to accept business operations or endeavors that are happening on their reservation.”

Running Wolf explained the bill ensures that providers “don’t abuse their services on reservations, adding, “It’s happened already.”

He cited several failures with private companies that did work on the Blackfeet Reservation, including a recent class action lawsuit against 3 Rivers Communications.

Patrick Yawakie, on behalf of the Blackfeet Nation, expressed support for the bill, saying it brings equality to broadband rollouts. He added the bill would “promote and improve” the relationship between the tribes and the state.

Jade Bahr, on behalf of the Montana Budget and Policy Center, also spoke in support of the bill. She said she was tasked with following the American Rescue Plan Act Commission, adding there was no Native American representation on the commission and that it was unclear how the department was consulting with tribes for broadband projects.

The committee has not yet taken executive action on the bill.