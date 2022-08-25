 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Billings man sentenced for possessing child porn

  • 0

A Billings man was sentenced in Missoula on Thursday to three years in federal prison for possessing images and videos of child porn. 

Robert C. Baenziger, 42, pleaded guilty last November to possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. Christensen ordered Baenziger pay $3,000 in restitution, and his time in prison will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. 

Court documents state that law enforcement was reviewing internet platforms in February 2019 when an IP address requested parts of files associated with child pornography. The address was designed to provide for anonymous file sharing, the press release stated. 

The system used is complex and requires significant technical skills to use, the press release stated. Investigators determined Baenziger requested the files in question. 

People are also reading…

A search warrant served on his house returned electronic media that belonged to Baenziger. An examination of the files found almost 500 photos and four videos depicting child pornography. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI. 

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. Judge Christensen ordered $3,000 restitution. Baenziger was allowed to self-report to the Bureau of Prisons.

 

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21% globally, rising in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News