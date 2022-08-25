Billings man sentenced for possessing child porn

A Billings man was sentenced in Missoula on Thursday to three years in federal prison for possessing images and videos of child porn.

Robert C. Baenziger, 42, pleaded guilty last November to possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. Christensen ordered Baenziger pay $3,000 in restitution, and his time in prison will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Court documents state that law enforcement was reviewing internet platforms in February 2019 when an IP address requested parts of files associated with child pornography. The address was designed to provide for anonymous file sharing, the press release stated.

The system used is complex and requires significant technical skills to use, the press release stated. Investigators determined Baenziger requested the files in question.

A search warrant served on his house returned electronic media that belonged to Baenziger. An examination of the files found almost 500 photos and four videos depicting child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

