'Biochar' incinerator tested for forest thinning, soil enhancement

It looks like a dumpster fire in the forest.

A new take on disposing of small trees and branches cut down during forest-thinning projects aims to turn the material into "biochar" that locks carbon into the ground and enhances dirt. It all depends on a massive "Carbonator," an incinerator resembling an industrial garbage bin on tank tracks that can drive into the forest.

It's unclear if the method will make any money or save any soil at scale. Nevertheless, a variety of land management agencies, stewardship groups, scientists and landowners believe it shows promise.

By locking carbon into the ground, with the added bonus of enhancing water retention and crop yield, growers applying biochar could begin earning income from carbon sequestration efforts. Before the method can be put into wide use in forests, local land managers, stakeholder groups, ranchers and scientists involved in this demonstration project must first figure out whether it's even viable.

According to proponents, using a Carbonator to create biochar produces significantly less smoke than the typical burning of slash piles. That could greatly reduce pollution in nearby airsheds and expand the burn window into times when slash burning isn't allowed.

The project is funded by the federal Wildfire Adapted Missoula Joint Chiefs Restoration Program and the state Montana Forest Action Plan Implementation Fund.

Biochar production, which uses a specialized incinerator to create charcoal in place of the conventional open-burning of slash piles, is being tested in a thinning project near Gold Creek northeast of Missoula. The project area is a mixture of parcels owned by The Nature Conservancy, which is spearheading the project, and lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Much of the land was formerly logged by Plum Creek Timber. None of the project land is being commercially logged.

On Tuesday, private landowners and representatives from the University of Montana, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, The Nature Conservancy, Blackfoot Challenge and a forestry company gathered at the site — amid snow flurries and braving a muddy logging road — to see biochar production in progress.

Biochar is "basically any organic material you heat up in the absence of oxygen," according to Barry Dutton, a soil scientist contracted by the Blackfoot Challenge to help analyze the project. "Biochar is essentially charcoal. It's almost identical to charcoal."

Biochar greatly increases water retention and crop yield of treated soils through microscopic pockmarks that hold water and nutrients. It's mixed into soil either by tilling it into the ground or broadcast-spreading it on the surface. But it's not a fertilizer.

Results can take a few years to materialize, rather than offering same-season results from an annual application. The Blackfoot Challenge is coordinating biochar application with ranchers around Potomac who will test the material on plowed and unplowed fields, irrigated and unirrigated fields, grazed and ungrazed fields, and in varying amounts — either 5 or 10 tons per acre.

Dutton theorized that someday, as efforts to combat climate change increasingly monetize carbon sequestration, biochar production and application could be a "significant part of a future farmer's income and one more way to keep agriculture alive in western Montana."

The land in the project area features dense conditions with a lot of small trees, according to Mike Schaedel, The Nature Conservancy's western Montana forester who is coordinating this project. Coupled with a warming climate that has intensified and lengthened wildfire season, he said, the landscape is a recipe for "large-scale, high-severity fires in places where we wouldn't normally see them." The project is also considered wildland-urban interface, and is at risk of insect disease.

The goal of the thinning project, he said, is to restore the forest to its state before clear-cut logging and the advent of full-suppression firefighting in the 1930s. Areas that currently have 2,000–3,000 trees per acre, with thousands of small trees of varying age between larger trees, would be thinned to have about 200–300 trees per acre, with mostly the larger trees remaining. The theory is that, once thinned and largely devoid of so-called ladder fuels that bridge fires from the ground up to tree crowns, less-intense "disruption" and "maintenance" fires can burn in the area and consume ground fuels without becoming raging crown fires that consume whole stands of timber.

Because the large, older trees that normally offer timber products will mostly remain, Schaedel said, "there's no forest products that come out of this (thinning) work."

What does come out of the work is a massive amount of smaller trees and woody debris that gets fed into a 92,000-pound Tigercat 6050 Carbonator, a type of incinerator made specifically for producing biochar on-site in the forest. The Carbonator on the Gold Creek demonstration is the first ever made by Tigercat, a Canadian forestry equipment company, and bears serial number 1, according to Kevin Cotton of Torgerson's LLC, a farm equipment dealer. The device, which is self-propelled on tracks and controlled remotely from a following truck, cost $650,000 in 2019, he said, and is one of only about seven in the U.S. It's the largest portable biochar incinerator made, he said.

Tom Elder of Greenside Construction, who owns and operated the Carbonator, said that the fire in the device is hand-lit each morning and doesn't rely on petroleum fuel. The machine does use diesel to propel itself and to operate fans that blow over the open top to trap smoke inside — an "air curtain" similar to those found blowing air down in the open entryways of commercial buildings in winter to keep warm air inside.

The incinerator burns at 2,500–3,000 degrees and features a grate with 2-by-3-inch openings that allow burned biochar to feed into augers that move the material out the back end of the machine.

Water flowing through the augers cools the biochar. The machine goes through about 5,000 gallons of water daily.

Once piled up and dried, the biochar can be distributed to ranchers, although it's unclear how best to spread it on fields. Manure spreaders and gravel spreaders are a possibility, landowners and Dutton said.

One landowner, Potomac rancher Denny Iverson, who is also a Blackfoot Challenge board member, was concerned about the presence of unburned sticks and pine needles in the biochar. In large enough numbers, consumption of needles could cause cattle to abort calves, he said.

"But," he said, sifting through the natural charcoal by hand, "all in all we're really excited to try it."