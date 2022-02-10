Bird Walk at Lee Metcalf Feb. 19

Join our bird walk every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., to discover, identify and revel in the aesthetics of the Bitterroot Valley landscape. All are welcome — the more eyes, the better the chances of finding cool wildlife.

The Refuge has recorded over 240 species of birds. Times of day and year determine what species will be found; most likely every field trip will see different birds. We’ll help you learn how to identify the birds (and whatever else we encounter), and how to get the most out of binoculars and bird guides.

No special gear needed — just dress for the weather and bring water and a snack.

Please note the Visitor Center, 4567 Wild Fowl Lane in Stevensville, is no longer open on Saturdays, so the indoor restrooms at the Refuge headquarters will not be available. An accessible outhouse is available at the Wildlife Viewing Area.

For more information please visit the Five Valleys Audubon website at fvaudubon.org or reach Larry Weeks at 406-549-5632 or by email at bwsgenea@gmail.com.

