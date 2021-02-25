Bison back: Waterton Park celebrates return of keystone creature

Bison have returned to Waterton Lakes National Park after getting evacuated during 2017’s catastrophic Kenow wildfire.
The Canadian park bordering Glacier National Park received six plains bison on Feb. 19. Ten bison roamed Waterton’s enclosed bison paddock before the fire burned over much of the fescue grasslands on its eastern quarter.
“All the animals that were moved out are not being returned,” said Parks Canada Nature Legacy scientist Kim Pearson. “They’ve been amalgamated into other herds.”
That includes one bull that evaded roundup during the fire and was seen demonstrating bison’s adaptation to prairie conditions — it hunkered down in a pond as the flames blew through and then moved directly into the now-safe burned area.
The Kenow fire burned 47,700 acres, mostly in one four-hour burst on Sept. 11, 2017. While it spared the Waterton Township on the northwest shore of Waterton Lake, it cut access to more than three-quarters of the park’s interior, including most of the rolling grasslands on its eastern fringe.
Pearson said that bull has been adopted into a herd managed by the Kainai First Nation north of Waterton. The Kainai also took delivery of 40 bison on Feb. 12.
All the animals came from Elk Island National Park in northern Alberta, which has also been a source for certified disease-free bison for the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana. In a remarkable twist of history, those Elk Island bison are descended from a herd purchased in 1905 from Michael Pablo and Charles Allard of the Flathead Indian Reservation before the National Bison Range was created. That wildlife preserve has now been transferred to management by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
“The return of buffalo has been a dream for us,” said Leroy Little Bear, a retired University of Lethbridge professor. “It’s a keystone animal for ecological purposes and for cultural purposes. Anywhere we can see buffalo, that’s a good day for us.”
Little Bear said the Kainai bison will be raised on a roughly 1,600-acre pasture as a cultural resource until it grows large enough to potentially harvest some animals for economic purposes.
Waterton’s winter bison paddock covers 217 acres and its summer paddock covers 1306 acres. Pearson said it’s taken until this year for the burned-over grass to regrow sufficiently to support the small herd.
Due to the pandemic, tourist traffic across the Canadian border is not allowed for the foreseeable future. When the restrictions finally lift, Waterton’s bison may be visible on the hills north of the entrance station.