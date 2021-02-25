Bison back: Waterton Park celebrates return of keystone creature

Bison have returned to Waterton Lakes National Park after getting evacuated during 2017’s catastrophic Kenow wildfire.

The Canadian park bordering Glacier National Park received six plains bison on Feb. 19. Ten bison roamed Waterton’s enclosed bison paddock before the fire burned over much of the fescue grasslands on its eastern quarter.

“All the animals that were moved out are not being returned,” said Parks Canada Nature Legacy scientist Kim Pearson. “They’ve been amalgamated into other herds.”

That includes one bull that evaded roundup during the fire and was seen demonstrating bison’s adaptation to prairie conditions — it hunkered down in a pond as the flames blew through and then moved directly into the now-safe burned area.

The Kenow fire burned 47,700 acres, mostly in one four-hour burst on Sept. 11, 2017. While it spared the Waterton Township on the northwest shore of Waterton Lake, it cut access to more than three-quarters of the park’s interior, including most of the rolling grasslands on its eastern fringe.

Pearson said that bull has been adopted into a herd managed by the Kainai First Nation north of Waterton. The Kainai also took delivery of 40 bison on Feb. 12.