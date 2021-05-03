Bison plans need their own roundup

That northern swath of Montana also holds the reservations of the Blackfeet, Rocky Boy’s, Fort Belknap and Fort Peck Indian communities. All but Rocky Boy’s Reservation already have resident bison herds, and that last outlier is planning to acquire its own herd soon.

Last year, the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council teamed up with the University of Montana’s Margery Hunter Brown Indian Law Clinic to draft a plan for an intertribal bison herd on Montana public lands.

In its findings, the drafters noted the region of the CMR was historically known as the “Buffalo Commons” in treaties between several Tribes and the U.S. Government. Those treaties and other court decisions “supports the concept of a partnership between the Department of Interior and a confederation of Tribes to establish a bison herd on public lands in Montana. Bison with reputable genetics that descended from those that historically ranged across the Northern Great Plains are available to initiate an intertribal bison herd.”

The Russell refuge also has enough intact prairie grasslands to make possible large-scale bison restoration, the plan noted. The April 27 letter from the Tribal caucus was in the works before Gianforte’s settlement announcement, according to co-author Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning.