Bison projects, Bob Marshall Wilderness get millions for conservation

The Biden-Harris administration and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation last week announced nearly $91 million in grants made through the America the Beautiful Challenge. Fifty-five inaugural grants will support conservation and restoration projects in 42 states, three U.S. territories and 14 tribal nations — including the Fort Belknap Indian Community and Blackfeet Nation in Montana.

Applicants this year submitted 527 proposals, requesting a total of $1.1 billion. The grants issued addressed about 10% of the overall demand, according to a news release. About one-third of the grants will support projects implemented by tribes.

The America the Beautiful Challenge encouraged applicants to develop projects that would address conservation and restoration needs and showcase benefits to fish and wildlife, carbon emissions and benefit underserved communities, among other things.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community was awarded $4,985,200 for its intertribal approach to restoring bison and landscape connectivity, according to a news release. In collaboration with the Blackfeet, Chippewa Cree, Fort Belknap and Fort Peck tribes, this project will enhance ecosystem function on 57,000 acres by supporting daily operations related to bison programs, removing or replacing more than 100 miles of fencing with wildlife-friendly fence and establishing common rangeland monitoring across four tribal communities.

The Blackfeet Nation was awarded $937,500 for its ecological cultural stewardship in the Ninnaastakoo (Chief Mountain) area.

With the funds, the tribe will create a conservation plan for stewardship within the Ninnaastakoo boundary through community-based assessments and collaboration. By building partnerships, the project will result in a conservation plan that may identify habitat restoration sites for priority species and for community access.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, said “Nature is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and every community in America.

“This work will create jobs, strengthen our economy, address equitable access to the outdoors and help tackle the climate crisis,” she said in a statement.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex will receive a total of $833,300 to better prevent and treat invasive species within Lewis and Clark and Lolo National Forests. The project will create a new full-time specialist to facilitate collaboration, create seasonal positions to treat noxious weeds and expand outreach and engagement initiatives to include invasive species prevention.

The America the Beautiful Challenge is made possible through a partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Departments of the Interior, Agriculture and Defense and Native Americans in Philanthropy. Funding for the project was provided largely from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Additional support was provided by the Bezos Earth Fund.