As part of ongoing spring maintenance, the Bison Range will be closing all scenic drives on Monday, April 17. The Visitor Center will remain open, with modified hours of operation from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Day Use Area will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Visitor Center to enjoy the museum and gift shop.

On Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, the scenic drives will be open but all visitors must get a pass at the Visitors Center before taking the drive. Visitors are asked to follow signs that will lead through a temporary detour through the Day Use Area during these three days. For questions about the road closures and the temporary detour, please call 406-644-2211 or email bisonrange@cskt.org.