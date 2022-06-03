Bitcoin mining company announces plans for 50-megawatt data center in Polson

“That water wouldn’t just be spilling over the dam (if Hyperblock wasn’t buying it),” Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said at the time. “There are buyers for the power, so it’s not as though this is renewable energy that is otherwise being wasted. Near as I can tell cryptocurrency is using exponentially more energy; it’s a grotesque amount of energy and we’ve got to take steps to address it.”

Hyperblock ceased operations in Bonner in the spring of 2020.

One of the investors in the Bitzero, the company building the Polson data center, is Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian businessman who became famous on the television show "Shark Tank."