Bitterroot farmers to focus solely on providing veggies, greens to winter customers

STEVENSVILLE — Autumn is a time when most farmers in Montana are putting their fields to bed for the season, but the workers at Winter Kissed Farm are planting leafy greens and getting ready for winter growing.

Co-owners Max Smith, Katelyn Madden and Barret Turkington have decided to make a big switch to winter growing and have even ditched their old business name, Missoula Grain and Vegetable Company.

Now, they're going to stop selling produce at local farmers markets and through Community Supported Agriculture shares during the summer. Instead, they'll only focus on selling winter and spring CSAs. They'll still grow beets, potatoes, carrots and all kinds of other vegetables during the summer, but they'll now put those veggies in their cold-storage units and save them for their winter customers.

And by using high-tunnels that keep leafy greens sheltered during the winter, they'll supply fresh kale, chard, spinach and other greens throughout the cold winter months.

They've offered a spring and winter CSA since the winter of 2017-'18, Madden explained. But they've been a victim of their own success.

"We've just grown it gradually over time," she said. "And while that's been growing, our sales at market and for our summer CSAs have been growing too and we just found that we have too much demand coming from all angles."

So they've had to pick which outlets they want to focus on.

"And so the winter CSA and the spring CSA we decided on," she said. "Because that's definitely a need in the food system that we're trying to fill, and that we just haven't seen anybody stepping up for. So we're gonna keep growing and try to meet that demand."

Smith said he anticipates more local growers setting up businesses in western Montana in the next few years.

"The low-hanging fruit is the farmers markets," he said. "So I think we'll kind of open up a space for more of that activity. But then hopefully draw more people into this shoulder-season growing, because that's really where the most unmet need is."

A lot of people pine for locally-grown veggies all year, he explained, but in the winter they have to go buy veggies grown in far-away locales. Their farm hopes to fill that gap while allowing them to maintain their sanity in the summer.

They've slowly but surely added enough equipment and knowledge on the farm to be able to grow and store veggies and greens throughout the bitterly cold Bitterroot winter.

"That's another part of why we're able to make the switch now is we've built up enough infrastructure to be able to support ourselves for the winter growing," Madden said.

They have seven high tunnels, a greenhouse and an indoor facility for washing and packing. They're also building another structure for cold storage.

Over the last few weeks of August and into September, they planted mustard, spinach, a hardy green called claytonia, kale, chard and other greens that will grow all winter. They can withstand freezing, but the protection of the high tunnels means that on sunny days the temperature feels more like a nice September day.

They can also store literal tons of other veggies like squash, beets, cabbage, potatoes and carrots.

They had about 225 winter CSA customers last year, and this year they're hoping to get that number to 300. Last year alone, they grew 23,000 pounds of storage carrots, so they're not just a hobby farm.

They have pick-up locations in Hamilton, Stevensville, Missoula, Helena and Kalispell. Many of their pickup locations are at breweries.

Smith and Madden say that, although there's smaller operations doing similar things, they're pretty much the only large-scale farm in western Montana that's exclusively doing spring and winter CSAs and delivering them across the state. That said, they hope others will join in, because there's lots of room in the market to supply customers with locally-grown produce in the dark, cold months of the year.

And, they say, the freezing temperatures in the winter make the veggies produce more sugar to keep from freezing. That makes them taste quite a bit better.

"People taste our winter kale and say it's the only time they actually like the taste of kale," Madden said.