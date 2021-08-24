Bitterroot Forest drops fire danger to high

After a wet weekend, Bitterroot National Forest officials plan to drop fire danger a notch to "high" Monday.

“We received a decent amount of moisture, but it came with quite a bit of lightning,” said Bitterroot National Forest Fire Management Officer Mark Wilson Monday.

Rain totals over 48 hours on the Bitterroot Forest ranged from .30 to 1.48 inches.

The Northern Rockies Predictive Service described the weather event as a “fire stopper, not a season-ender.”

Two new small fires ignited by lightning on the Bitterroot Forest were kept under a tenth of an acre before being called out over the weekend. Wilson said there is a good chance there are others that haven’t been located yet.

“Overall, it’s been good news,” Wilson said.

With the moisture putting a damper on the large fuels and relatively cool weather in the forecast, Wilson said the Bitterroot Forest is releasing the “severity resources” that have been stationed here, including some aircraft and contract engine crews.

The forest will work with its partners to consider dropping the Stage 2 Fire Restrictions later this week.

On the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest, Trail Creek Fire crews will take advantage of a temporary closure of a portion of Highway 43 to clear fire debris along the road corridor. The Montana Department of Transportation closed the road Monday between Wisdom and mile marker 7.5 for bridge repair. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.