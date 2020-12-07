Bitterroot Grinch: Florence teen making sure all the local Whos are happy

And so the Bitterroot Grinch was born.

As soon as Hankinson put the idea out there on social media, people started calling.

“The valley has been really excited about the idea,” she said. “I’ve had lots of inquiries. That’s the cool thing about living in a small town like this. People hear about something and they tell someone else.”

She quickly rounded up a green Grinch costume with a Santa Claus coat and cap, but she had to wait a few extra days for her mask to arrive. In the meantime, she started scheduling visits to the Whos in the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula’s Whoville.

Her first visit this week was to a home in Missoula where the parents of a four-year-old boy and his baby sibling were looking out the window when the Bitterroot Grinch arrived on the scene.

“I snuck around the yard and picked up some of the presents their parents had left outside,” Hankinson said. “I could see them sitting in the window and I put up finger to tell them ‘shhhh.’ They were so excited to see me. I didn’t have any expectations, but it turned out to be really, really fun.”

She could hear the little boy telling his parents that the Grinch was stealing their Christmas.