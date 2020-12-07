Bitterroot Grinch: Florence teen making sure all the local Whos are happy

In a year when Santa Claus’ lap is off limits and the CDC is telling everyone to steer clear of others, a young Florence woman is doing her best to spread some Christmas cheer.
As the days turn to night, 18-year-old Maddie Hankinson dons the costume of her childhood favorite Christmas character and goes to work turning children's frowns upside down.
“I grew up loving the Grinch,” Hankinson said on a recent morning standing next to a plastic Frosty the Snowman in her family’s front yard. “I had a little toy that played that song and it made me happy.”
As a young girl, she often dressed up in costumes to cheer up children visiting her mother’s doctor’s office or for events at church. She remembers the chipmunk costume really made kids smile.
On a recent shopping trip to Missoula, she and her mother were talking about just how strange 2020 has been.
“We were saying that it’s so weird that kids this Christmas can’t even go see Santa and the Grinch,” Hankinson said. “And then I thought how much fun it would be to become a socially-distanced Grinch this year. I could sneak around people’s homes so their kids could see me.”
“It would be my way of helping kids to get the Christmas spirit this year,” she said. “I was certain that would make them smile.
And so the Bitterroot Grinch was born.
As soon as Hankinson put the idea out there on social media, people started calling.
“The valley has been really excited about the idea,” she said. “I’ve had lots of inquiries. That’s the cool thing about living in a small town like this. People hear about something and they tell someone else.”
She quickly rounded up a green Grinch costume with a Santa Claus coat and cap, but she had to wait a few extra days for her mask to arrive. In the meantime, she started scheduling visits to the Whos in the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula’s Whoville.
Her first visit this week was to a home in Missoula where the parents of a four-year-old boy and his baby sibling were looking out the window when the Bitterroot Grinch arrived on the scene.
“I snuck around the yard and picked up some of the presents their parents had left outside,” Hankinson said. “I could see them sitting in the window and I put up finger to tell them ‘shhhh.’ They were so excited to see me. I didn’t have any expectations, but it turned out to be really, really fun.”
She could hear the little boy telling his parents that the Grinch was stealing their Christmas.
And then she sneaked over and reached her arm out to hand him a candy cane.
Hankinson said the boy then said, “The Grinch steals Christmas, but then brings candy. It’s good.”
On Friday night, the Bitterroot Grinch visited a Stevensville family in the middle of COVID-19 quarantine.
Amanda Carlson said the house was filled with six children between the ages of 2 and 8. The family was decorating cookies when Hankinson arrived.
“It totally surprised the kids,” Carlson said. “Three of them were a little scared at first, but they all watched as the Grinch started stealing the ornaments off the tree. They were excited when she left some candy canes outside and then had their picture taken with the Grinch through the window.”
“They were just thrilled as they watched her sneaking around,” Carlson said. “It was wonderful… Maddie is such a great kid. My husband is isolating at our home. It was so much fun that I think we’re going to do it again when we can all go back home.”
Boy Scout Troop 1115 set up a fundraiser with Hankinson that they’re calling the “Grinch Meet and Greet.” The event is set for Dec. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Gary & Leo’s grocery store in Florence. Donations are welcome. Half the money raised will go to the Boy Scout Troop.
Anyone interested in booking a visit by the Bitterroot Grinch at their home can find her on Facebook under that name. Hankinson charges $20 for visits in the Bitterroot Valley and $25 for Missoula.
“I’m not doing it for the money,” Hankinson said. “It’s about making Christmas special for the kids. I’ve always loved working with kids. They make me happy.”
