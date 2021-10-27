Bitterroot grizzly managers face tough workload

With grizzly bears probing its edges, wildlife managers along the Montana-Idaho border anticipate a lot of controversy heading toward the Bitterroot Ecosystem.

Advocates for grizzly recovery have focused on the Bitterroot’s extensive wilderness areas and public lands as essential future habitat for grizzlies as the federally protected species expands in population.

But opinion surveys of residents in the Idaho portion of the Bitterroots indicate deep distrust of grizzly recovery efforts.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s Bitterroot Subcommittee touched on a long list of challenges for the 5,830-square-mile region. While it currently has no confirmed resident grizzlies, research efforts detected at least four bears in places including Sula (southeastern Bitterroot Valley), Lemhi Pass (west of Dillon) and southeast of Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho.

That last one is a radio-collared female that’s reached breeding age, and is exploring remote forests between the Bitterroot and Cabinet-Yaak recovery areas. She’s also in an area popular with wolf trappers and black bear hunters who use bait stations.

“With all the wolf trapping going on, especially this fall, what if we have a grizzly bear in a wolf trap in the west fork of the Bitterroot?” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel said.

He was particularly worried that a wolf trapper might encounter a grizzly cub caught in a snare guarded by its mother — a potentially fatal situation for both the humans and bears involved.

In addition, the Montana Legislature passed a new law preventing FWP from relocating grizzlies captured in conflict incidents if they are outside the state’s two big recovery areas — the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems. While the state agency can still trap those bears suspected of attacking livestock, it will soon be up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to actually transport the grizzly to a new home.

FWS biologist Jennifer Fortin-Noreus said the service will likely hire conflict specialists to take on the job of relocating conflict bears starting in March, when the Montana law takes effect. However, it remains unclear what might happen to grizzlies captured in non-conflict incidents, such as one that got caught in a trap set for black bears at a golf course near Stevensville in 2018.

Both state and federal biologists are still developing possible relocation sites outside the big recovery areas where roaming grizzlies might be safely released. Those plans could meet lots of resistance in Idaho, if opinions from a preliminary survey about grizzlies hold up.

University of Idaho researchers Katie Shaw and Kenny Whallen formally interviewed more than 70 residents in Grangeville, Elk City, Orofino, Kooskia and Kamiah on what they thought about the return of grizzlies.

“Preliminary results indicate they do not want grizzlies in the Bitterroot Ecosystem,” Shaw said. “They’re more OK with letting Mother Nature take its course with natural recovery, where it’s out of people’s control. But the common concern was that there will be a (grizzly) reintroduction in the future. They associate that with wolf reintroduction.”

Shaw added the opinions included some misinformation about a 2000 grizzly transplant project getting revived, about Canadian wolves spreading diseases to other animals and people, and other debunked concepts that nevertheless drove respondents’ opposition to new bear management policies. She also found extensive distrust of “the feds” — federal agencies such as the Fish and Wildlife Service and Forest Service — which they said were secretive, unresponsive and ignorant of local conditions and economic needs.

Anti-predator attitudes in Montana and Idaho may get tested soon as state leaders push for local control of grizzly bears when the federal government appears headed in the opposite direction. After failed attempts by the Bush and Obama administrations to remove grizzlies from Endangered Species Act protection in 2007 and 2017, the Trump administration’s Interior Department did little to affect the bear’s protection status.

Last week, President Joe Biden nominated former Montana FWP Director Martha Williams to lead the Fish and Wildlife Service. Her boss, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, has publicly expressed support for continued grizzly protection.

Fortin-Noreus said FWS officials were still waiting on what next steps to take on grizzly strategy. The recommendation of a five-year status review completed this year was that grizzlies should retain their “threatened species” status.

The full Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee meets on Dec. 7.

