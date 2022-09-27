Bitterroot National Forest acquires riverfront parcel in Sula

The nearly 1.6 million-acre Bitterroot National Forest has grown slightly — by 12.5 acres, to be exact — with the recent acquisition of land straddling its eponymous river in Sula.

Officials from the Bitter Root Land Trust and the sprawling national forest spanning the length of the Bitterroot Mountains announced the acquisition Monday. The forest paid $370,000 for the land and officially took ownership on Sept. 23, according to Joni Lubke, a spokeswoman for the national forest. Federal regulations required the forest to pay fair market value for the land. While the land may someday have recreation amenities added, it will remain undeveloped for now.

The parcel sits immediately south of U.S. Highway 93 where the road crosses the East Fork of the Bitterroot River at the Camp Sula store. The land is roughly southwest of the store and the river runs through the property. The parcel is bordered by Bitterroot National Forest land to the west, south and east. Land across the highway, to the north of the parcel, is a mixture of national forest and private property.

The forest acquired the land from the Bitter Root Land Trust, a Hamilton-based conservation nonprofit. The land's previous owners, Kurt and Debbie Thomas, donated the parcel to the land trust in 2017 with the goal of permanently protecting the property for conservation and public recreation access.

In the river, the parcel is home to native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout, as well as rainbow trout and brown trout. Land on the parcel is a mixture of wetlands, riparian area and Ponderosa pine, offering habitat to moose, elk, deer, bighorn sheep and birds.

"The conservation value of this property makes it a great community asset for the future of the south valley," Kyle Barber, the land trust's conservation director, said in the announcement. "We’re grateful to Kurt and Debbie for their generous gift and excited to partner with the Bitterroot National Forest to honor their vision for public use and enjoyment of this special property"

Matt Anderson, supervisor of the Bitterroot National Forest, said in the announcement that the land would play host to expanded recreation opportunities in the future: "While it is now public land, future actions will be considered to maintain the integrity of the site, refine and implement recreational use, and to provide the public with safe access. We look forward to continued work with the Bitter Root Land Trust."

The Bitterroot National Forest has no immediate timeline for possible recreation development on the parcel. Erica Strayer, the Bitterroot's recreation program manager, added: "It will remain undeveloped space for the foreseeable future. In order to develop this parcel, the Forest Service will be seeking public input. While the specific uses have yet to be determined, the Forest Service is committed to providing our community with a safe space to access recreation opportunities in the future."

The forest purchased the land with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Established by Congress in 1964, the fund has primarily received money from offshore oil and gas leasing via annual appropriations from Congress. But the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Aug. 4, 2020, allocated $900 million annually for the fund. On Nov. 13, 2020, Trump's Secretary of the Interior, David Bernhardt, weakened the fund's ability to complete land acquisitions by giving local county governments the authority to veto acquisitions. On Feb. 11, 2021, President Joe Biden's Acting Secretary of the Interior, Scott de la Vega, revoked counties' veto power. The law expires after 2025.