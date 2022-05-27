Bizz Buzz: Hospital promotion; Rumour restaurant closes; bear hits ice cream truck

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Rumour Restaurant has mysteriously closed, although it may be just temporary. The restaurant, at 1855 Stephens, featured upscale food, full-service dining and a bar as well as a small gaming area. A man who answered the phone on Wednesday declined to elaborate on why the eatery closed or how long the closure would last.

A black bear raided a vintage ice cream truck in Missoula on May 23. Araya Decker, owner of Miss Zoola's Frozen Treats, posted on social media about the incident.

"A very large burglar bear decided to help himself to Miss Zoola’s freezer!," Decker wrote. "Go away bear! I’m not Goldilocks (but the treats are juuuuuust right). Who can guess what sweet treat was his favorite? He ate 16 of them!!!"

Community Medical Center in Missoula has appointed Dr. Bonnie Stephens as Chief Medical Officer. In her new role, Stephens will oversee all clinical care with a focus on patient safety, clinical quality and physician engagement. Reporting to Bob Gomes, CEO of Community Medical Center, Stephens and the senior leadership team will work together to implement programs and processes to "achieve high standards of quality and patient safety," according to the hospital.

“Dr. Stephens brings more than 20 years of experience as a practicing physician, including more than 10 of those years here at Community Medical Center,” Gomes said. “She is a well-respected physician with strong medical staff leadership experience and an investment in our community. We are confident in her ability to pursue excellence in patient safety and clinical quality, deliver innovative clinical improvements, and be a resource and advocate for medical providers, staff and the community we serve.”

Stephens earned her MD at Northwestern University Medical School. She joined Community Medical Center in 2011 and a short time later became the Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. As one of only two developmental-behavioral pediatricians in the state, she led her team to develop the only multidisciplinary clinic in Montana for children with complex developmental and behavioral problems. This team works with families to evaluate and treat children with developmental differences such as cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, genetic disorders, and learning disorders. She is also the medical director of the Child Development Center in Missoula and the Mother’s Milk Bank of Montana and serves on the board of the Ronald MacDonald House Charities of Western Montana.

Dr. Stephens was elected president of the Medical Staff for Community Medical Center in 2021. She holds an academic appointment of clinical assistant professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine. In addition to her new role as the CMO, Dr. Stephens will continue to oversee clinical care in the NICU, as well as maintain her developmental behavioral pediatrics practice.

“I’m excited to join the leadership team at Community Medical Center and look forward to continuing to advance patient safety and clinical quality in our hospital," Stephens said. "My goal is to not only ensure that we are providing the highest quality care, but to help make every patient and loved one who enters our doors feel safe and well cared for.”

