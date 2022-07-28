Bizz Buzz: New rooftop bar, Bayern Brewing party, Bike to Barns, culinary tours

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Bayern Brewing in Missoula will celebrate its 35th year in business in Caras Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-9 p.m. with live music from Royal Bliss and Reverend Slanky. There will be local food vendors, games and live giveaways. There will be merchandise, plenty of Bayern beer, wood barrel tappings and a full bar catered by The Rhino. A limited number of commemorative glass steins will be available for $15 with one free beer token.

A new business offers culinary walking tours in Missoula.

Taste of Missoula Food Tours has local food guides that take customers "behind the scenes" at a few of Missoula's popular restaurants and eateries. Guests will also learn about Montana art and history. Those old enough to imbibe can also sample spirits on a "cocktails and bites" tour. There are group and private food tours available.

Owner Jocelyn McFarlane wrote on the company's website that she's done food tours all over the world and has lived in places like New Zealand and Venezuela.

For more information visit the company at tasteofmissoula.com.

The annual Bike to Barns self-guided farm tour in Missoula is back for its fourth year. Hosted by the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, the event is one of the largest fundraisers for the organization. You can take your bike anytime between Aug. 13 and Oct. 2, and packages include a bike route map, special farm stand offers, a T-shirt or tote, meal vouchers and prizes from a BINGO game.

The registration fee supports the coalition's programming to aid local farmers, farmland conservation and local food access. Registration is $65 for two adults and $20 per kid, but there are family packages. For more information visit cfacmontana.org.

The new rooftop bar has finally opened at the AC Hotel in downtown Missoula.

The $22 million hotel opened in March of 2021, but it wasn't until this July that the 7R Bar opened on the rooftop.

A new coffee shop opened on West Broadway Avenue in Missoula. Copper Mountain Coffee, a shop with several locations in western Montana and Missoula, opened its new drive-through-only location in the old Subway location at 1650 W. Broadway. The store is just west of the intersection of Broadway and Russell Street.