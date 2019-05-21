A black bear got caught on camera trying to climb into an osprey nest, much to the fascination of wildlife watchers worldwide.
“You know something’s going on, when you see the osprey coming in sideways and then the bear pops up on the side,” said Denver Holt, who set up the camera at his Owl Research Institute headquarters near Charlo. “I’d seen that bear on the ground outside my window. I probably missed it by 2 minutes. I was sitting there the whole time and I just didn’t look left.”
The incident took place about 6:35 a.m. Monday according to the live feed records of Explore.org, the international organization that aggregates wildlife cameras around the world. The video shows the empty nest, with osprey zooming around, then something pops over the far side. A few seconds later, the bear’s snout appears in the lower left and the osprey repeatedly strafes it. The bear’s effort makes the 25-foot telephone pole shake and rattle. Finally both osprey, locally known as Charlie and Charolette, return to a perch above the nest. Their three eggs were unharmed.
Holt said he’s seen fish scraps left over from osprey feeding around the base of the nest and a nearby fence, which may attract scavengers to the site. But he’d never seen a bear try to climb the pole. For that matter, he’d rarely seen black bears in the vicinity. More often he’d have grizzly bears walking through.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal bear specialist Stacy Courville said he hadn’t heard of black bears climbing osprey nests before either. But the proliferation of remote cameras has opened a window to wildlife behavior that even career researchers haven’t had before.
“Before you just had to luck out to see something like that,” Courville said.