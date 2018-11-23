A line of almost 100 people waited in the dark and frosty morning air before Bob Ward's sports and outdoors store near Southgate Mall opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Employees started handing out coffee and goodies at about 4:30 a.m.
“I walked the whole line getting people excited, passing out free tickets to Harlem Globetrotters. That was one of our door-busters,” said marketing manager Ryan Corwin. “We had to have close to maybe just shy of 100 people in line. So it felt pretty good.”
It’s the largest single sales day of the year for the 101-year-old retailer, because their anniversary sale every summer is a 10-day affair. Employees were on hand stocking $20 snowboard helmets and $1.99 headphones as fast as customers could grab them off the shelves.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Corwin said. “We’ll do two long shifts each. It’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 40-50 today. We close at 9 but when you start at 5 a.m. it’s an all-day affair. Some of our employees got here at 3 a.m. today.”
Christi Brinda and her husband Dean estimated they’ve been coming to Black Friday at Bob Ward’s for more than a decade.
“We have our favorite stores and we come and see what their deals are,” she said, glancing at a $40 snowboard for herself in her cart.
Corwin said some shoppers come only to get specific items, like a $30 pair of rollerblades that are usually $120, but others just peruse everything.
“Every department has a pretty deep discount,” Corwin said. “Funny enough, pingpong tables, table tennis, is really big right now. Cast-iron cooking sets. A lot of stuff goes pretty quick. We sell ski passes to Lost Trail and those are popular. Every year it seems to get bigger and better.”
At Gull Ski and Snowboard on West Broadway, the scene was a little milder because the store doesn't advertise as much, but workers were busy tuning customers' skis and snowboards in anticipation of the season.
While the larger retailers soaked up the Black Friday shoppers, smaller local retailers are gearing up for Small Business Saturday the next day. Linda McCarthy, the executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said it’s one of the most important days of the year for locally owned shops.
“Last year multiple merchants indicated they had more than doubled their previous Small Business Saturday sales,” she said. “This is a clear indicator to us that Missoula believes in supporting small, locally owned businesses. When our small businesses succeed, the entire economic system of Missoula is strengthened.”
The Missoula Downtown Association will again host a “Shop Small Headquarters” at the MSO Hub at 140 N. Higgins from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. during Small Business Saturday. Free hot cocoa, “shop small” treats, and a list of sales and deals at downtown boutiques, shops, restaurants and cafes will be available. New this year, shoppers will be able to pick up a “shop small bingo card” to get stamped at participating businesses and bring back to the headquarters for a chance to win prizes.
“It’s been so fun watching Small Business Saturday really become a thing these past few years,” said Aimee McQuilkin, owner of Betty’s Divine, in an email. “So many people come out and enjoy Downtown Missoula with friends and family to shop, eat and linger over coffee. It’s encouraging watching Missoulians become more intentional about where they choose to shop and how their dollars can truly go to support the dreams of their neighbors.”
The event kicks off a series of festive community happenings during the holiday season.
There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on East Pine Street from Nov. 24 to Dec. 16.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making appearances at the Florence Hotel Lobby for the 16th annual Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The parade starts on the Hip Strip and moves to the north end of Higgins for the lighting of the tree, a bonfire and free cocoa, caroling and cookies.
The Festival of Trees will be hosted on the sixth floor of the First Interstate Bank building downtown from Nov. 30 until Dec. 9 and will feature 30 decorated trees designed by local artists, families and businesspeople.
For more information visit missouladowntown.com.