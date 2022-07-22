 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical alert top story

Black Mountain fire was human-caused, is 50% contained

  • 0
Black Mountain fire 01

A Neptune Aviation BAe-146 aerial tanker lays retardant along the Black Mountain fire on Wednesday evening. 

 Courtesy of Benji Hegg, USFS Air Attack

The Black Mountain fire west of Missoula was caused by human activity and is halfway contained on Friday. 

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced the determination in an update on the fire Thursday afternoon. The 17-acre fire started Wednesday evening above Big Flat Road on Black Mountain, about 5.75 miles southwest of Missoula Montana Airport. 

As of Friday, the fire was 50% contained and still holding at 17.5 acres burned. There was no estimated time for full containment. 

Incident Commander Shawn Bradshaw, who works for the DNRC, said on Thursday that "we try to hit it hard and get it stopped as quick as possible. I'm glad we caught it when we did."

Crews have managed to hold the fire at its current size since engaging the blaze on Wednesday evening. Missoula Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Newman, whose crews were the first on scene, said Thursday that holding the fire to that size was a feat enabled in part by quick support from air tankers dropping retardant and helicopters dropping water from the Forest Service air base next to Missoula Montana Airport. Water drops continued on Friday. 

The fire is burning on private property and is not threatening any structures. The landscape around the fire is a mixture of steep, rocky slopes, dense brush and open Ponderosa pine forest. 

