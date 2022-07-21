 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Black Mountain fire west of Missoula threatens home

A wildfire broke out just west of Missoula on Wednesday evening, burning between 15 to 20 acres and threatening a home.

Missoula Rural Fire got a 911 dispatch to the area of Kona Ranch Road and Big Flat Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for multiple reports of a smoke plume on Black Mountain. Firefighters immediately saw a large plume developing when they arrived, according to a Missoula Rural Fire press release. The initial attack crew set up two points of defense on the blaze.

They were soon joined by crews from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, including three planes and two helicopters. 

When teams arrived, they found a woman on an off-road vehicle unsure if she could make it out from the fire. Missoula Rural Fire got her cleared of the area unharmed. 

A command unit was established combining Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office and DNRC personnel. One evacuation notice was issued on a house closest to the head of the fire. Structure protection engines are staged in the Sherman Gulch area as a precaution.

More crews from surrounding areas will be arriving throughout Thursday morning to assist. 

Fifty firefighters along with thirteen engines, two water tenders and three command units are on scene. ​No injuries have been reported.  

This story will be updated. 

