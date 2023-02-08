In response to an uptick in fentanyl overdoses, NARCAN training is getting implemented throughout the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

“There’s different things that are happening across the world and drugs are a part of that,” Blackfeet Public Information Officer Jim McNeely said. “There’s been an increase in that throughout our area of people needing to be revived by NARCAN.”

NARCAN is a nasal spray administered to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and is commonly used with suspected fentanyl overdoses.

McNeeley said one of the recent things discussed at Blackfeet Tribal Business Council meetings is getting NARCAN training required at all businesses on Blackfeet land so staff can be equipped to prevent overdoses when they happen in public spaces. This includes the Glacier Peaks Casino, where McNeeley said a couple of recent incidents have happened.

“Their goal is to save lives,” he said.

Training sessions are expected to start fairly quickly, McNeeley said, adding that there’s a 60-day time frame to get employees trained. Blackfeet Nation’s health departments and other community partners will do the training.

Last March, the Blackfeet Nation declared a state of emergency in the wake of 17 fentanyl overdoses and four drug-related fatalities.

McNeeley said Blackfeet officials watched the Kainai Nation (also known as the Blood Tribe, part of the Blackfoot Confederacy) in Alberta, Canada handle the fentanyl crisis.

“It's finally made its way to us, unfortunately,” he said. “And so we're just trying to get prepared.”

He said Blood Tribe members came to Montana last spring and shared some of the strategies they used to respond to upticks in opiate overdoses.

Schools are on a separate track when it comes to NARCAN training. Browning Public Schools Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall said Browning’s schools have done NARCAN training with staff in the past and plan to keep them going in the future.

She explained that Browning schools have nurses and employees who work on preventive measures to combat opiate and alcohol use, and they train other school staff on what to do if an overdose happens.

Guardipee-Hall said staff have been receptive to the training, and she isn’t aware of any overdoses that have happened recently on public school property.