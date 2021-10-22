Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person laid to rest in Browning

BROWNING — Earl Old Person’s last wish was to be buried before it got dark.
It took so long to recount the accomplishments of the hereditary chief of the Blackfeet Tribe on Friday, his funeral procession nearly hit sundown.
“When he got elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Council in 1954, he was working with (senators) Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf,” current U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana said at Old Person’s memorial service. “Mansfield passed in 1976, and Metcalf in ‘78. Earl’s got 40 more years on them doing good things for Indian People.”
More than 500 people joined Tester, Gov. Greg Gianforte, former Gov. Steve Bullock, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, tribal chiefs from several Canadian Blackfoot Confederacy First Nations, and other dignitaries at the service in the Browning High School Tipi Dome gymnasium.
“This is the House That Earl Built,” former Blackfeet Tribal Business Councilman and longtime friend Joe McKay said.
He recalled how as a young player, opponents would jerk Old Person’s braids during the game.
“He never got mad — he just played harder,” McKay said. “So they quit doing that.”
Never got mad. Always had a kind word. Listened before he spoke. Showed up for everything, from every grandchild’s sports match to 26 consecutive University of Montana commencements, where he honored the graduates with a traditional Blackfeet song. Served on the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council 60 of his 92 years — 52 of them as chairman.
“He learned from people like Mansfield how to be a great compromiser and bridge-builder,” McKay said. “If we had a hundred Earl Old Persons in Congress, I don’t think it would be as dysfunctional as it is today.”
In that time, Old Person fought for creating seven Indian community colleges around the state, pushed for the Cobell Settlement that returned millions of dollars of tribal federal trust funds back to the tribes, and just recently won protection for the Badger-Two Medicine historic cultural district from energy development.
He died Oct. 13 in a hospital he helped build in Browning.
He also lived through the COVID-19 pandemic’s worst year, in which the Blackfeet Reservation received nationwide recognition for a community response that nearly halted the virus spread months before the rest of the nation.
A year and a half after the Blackfeet self-imposed some of the world’s strictest pandemic restrictions on their reservation, COVID precautions still prevail in Browning. The ban on outside visitors that closed the east side of Glacier National Park most of 2020 has been lifted, but masking requirements still pertain in all buildings.
Inside The Tipi Dome, the scent of burning Sweetgrass mingled with hand sanitizer around the entry doors. At the podium, someone wiped down the microphone with disinfectant after every speaker finished.
And Thursday’s lunch and dinner, offered to anyone who came, was hand-delivered in Styrofoam boxes throughout the gym. The scene doubled on Friday, when the funeral attendees returned from Old Person’s interment near Starr School for a community-wide dinner of beef, potatoes, fry bread, corn and hard-boiled eggs.
According to his wishes, Old Person had a three-day wake in the gym before the memorial ceremonies on Friday. About 250 people attended Thursday’s evening wake. Friends and relatives testified about Old Person’s Christian faith and its influence on his leadership.
Tribal Business Council Member Mark Pollack recalled how he felt stress from waves of people criticizing his actions, and wondered how Old Person endured that for so many decades.
“I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone,” Pollack said. “That was his lesson — by learning to hold our tongue, we become a more powerful person.”
After embalming took place in St. Ignatius, Old Person's body was escorted by law enforcement cruisers over the Going-to-the-Sun Road to Browning on Tuesday.
There a crowd of mourners met his hearse on the road into town. One of his riderless race horses led a troop of mounted riders and a large parade of drummers and singers for the journey to Tribal Headquarters.
His body lay in state in the Tribal Business Council chambers for a day before moving to the Tipi Dome for public viewing.
Inside the gym, Old Person’s open casket was set before a 30-foot-tall tipi lodge, decorated with many of his possessions. In the casket, he wore his iconic dark sunglasses.
Emblems of Old Person’s multifaceted life flanked the tipi. A buckskin shirt that had belonged to his father, Juniper Old Person, stood near the black cap and gown he wore when the University of Montana granted him an honorary doctoral degree in 1995.
On either side of the casket stood two eagle-feather chief’s bonnets — one of Old Person’s and one of his father’s. Old Person’s favorite cowboy hat hung from a corner of the casket lid.
During Friday’s three-and-a-half-hour memorial, a pair of honor guards holding Bibles attended the coffin. Comprised of religious leaders from throughout the region, new guards rotated in every 20 minutes.
There was also a good amount of traditional Blackfeet humor. Tribal Business Council Chairman Tim Davis said Old Person got pulled over by a Montana highway patrolman on a recent drive back from a basketball game in Butte: “The trooper said, ‘I’m going to let you go with a warning, but you were keeping up with your age — you were doing 91.’”
Both the wake and the memorial reflected Old Person’s traditional Blackfeet and Christian spirituality. Numerous singers offered evangelical and Pikuni songs, recalling how he spent hours in both church services and drum circles.
Paul “Windy” Old Chief was the last surviving member of Old Person’s own drum group, the Rawhide Singers. Old Chief sang two songs in honor of Tribal people Old Person respected, before announcing the drum he was using belonged to the chief. He formally presented it to Old Person’s grandson, Arlan Edwards.
As a team of blue-shirted pallbearers lifted Old Person’s casket, Edwards sang a final song. It was a well-known “going home” song with some antique working, he explained.
In a hopeful voice, he sang in Pikuni: “I’m going home, eating berries.”