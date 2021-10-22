Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person laid to rest in Browning

BROWNING — Earl Old Person’s last wish was to be buried before it got dark.

It took so long to recount the accomplishments of the hereditary chief of the Blackfeet Tribe on Friday, his funeral procession nearly hit sundown.

“When he got elected to the Blackfeet Tribal Council in 1954, he was working with (senators) Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf,” current U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana said at Old Person’s memorial service. “Mansfield passed in 1976, and Metcalf in ‘78. Earl’s got 40 more years on them doing good things for Indian People.”

More than 500 people joined Tester, Gov. Greg Gianforte, former Gov. Steve Bullock, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, tribal chiefs from several Canadian Blackfoot Confederacy First Nations, and other dignitaries at the service in the Browning High School Tipi Dome gymnasium.

“This is the House That Earl Built,” former Blackfeet Tribal Business Councilman and longtime friend Joe McKay said.

He recalled how as a young player, opponents would jerk Old Person’s braids during the game.

“He never got mad — he just played harder,” McKay said. “So they quit doing that.”