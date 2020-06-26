Blackfeet cite virus risk for Glacier east-side closure; park braces for traffic limits

That leaves Glacier Park with only one major entrance at West Glacier. Hotels and businesses in and around the entrances at East Glacier, Two Medicine, St. Mary and Many Glacier will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 summer season. And due to the closure of the Canadian border to non-essential travel, access to Waterton Lakes International Peace Park in Alberta is also blocked.

In 2019, about 127,000 motorists entered the four east-side gateways to Glacier in July, compared to about 150,000 vehicles that month through West Glacier. Hotels, businesses and the Fish Creek campground at Lake McDonald on the west side are open for visitors, but with significantly reduced services due to virus-related safety measures. All front- and backcountry camping reservations in Glacier have been canceled and are now being offered on a first-come, first-served basis for sites that can be reached.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road across the middle of Glacier remains blocked by snow for motorists and is not likely to be cleared before July. Once drivers are able to cross Logan Pass, however, they will have to return the way they came because exits aren’t allowed through the St. Mary gateway. National Park Service staff are still evaluating plans to open the St. Mary front-country campground this year, according to Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.