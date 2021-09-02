 Skip to main content
Blackfeet community plans Sunday search for missing 3-year-old
Search for Arden Pepion 01

Pete W. Fuller, left, and Arbana Pepion, mother of missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion, have been searching for the young girl since her disappearance in April. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Blackfeet Nation community is planning a large search for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion this weekend.

Arden, who was 3 when she went missing April 22, vanished in the area surrounding Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South.

Arden would have turned 4 on the day of the search. The event is slated to last all day, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5.

An avid lover of music, Arden was always bouncing around and finding new songs to dance to. When she wasn't at her preschool or with friends, she could be found trying to learn new TikTok dances with her older sisters, Alexis, Maxine and Maddie.

It will start at Buckskins Tailfeather’s old residence in the Two Medicine area. When participants arrive, they should look for balloons at the command center where they will sign waivers and check in.

The search will commence with an opening prayer and speeches from Arbana and Aaron Pepion, Arden’s parents, about her case.

Organizers recommend searchers bring bear spray or other means of protecting against wildlife — mountain lion and bear sightings have been reported in the area. Fluorescent vests are encouraged too.

“We want to let (Arbana and Aaron know) we’ll continue to search no matter what. So they can move on,” Diana Burd said, adding Arden’s parents are worn out and need community support.

Burd has been part of a group searching several days a week for Arden in the Two Medicine area.

Because winter weather will set in soon, they want to make one large effort to find Arden before weather conditions limit access and visibility, Burd said.

They’re hoping to have professional searchers show up, alongside volunteers who can bring horses, ATVs and chainsaws.

More information is available on the Bring Arden Home Facebook page.

Arden overalls

Arden Pepion. 
