Blackfeet community plans Sunday search for missing 3-year-old

The Blackfeet Nation community is planning a large search for missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion this weekend.

Arden, who was 3 when she went missing April 22, vanished in the area surrounding Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South.

Arden would have turned 4 on the day of the search. The event is slated to last all day, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5.

It will start at Buckskins Tailfeather’s old residence in the Two Medicine area. When participants arrive, they should look for balloons at the command center where they will sign waivers and check in.

The search will commence with an opening prayer and speeches from Arbana and Aaron Pepion, Arden’s parents, about her case.

Organizers recommend searchers bring bear spray or other means of protecting against wildlife — mountain lion and bear sightings have been reported in the area. Fluorescent vests are encouraged too.