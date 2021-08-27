Blackfeet connection to Badger-Two Medicine spans millenia

In Keith’s telling, elk and deer were willing to provide their meat to worthy people. But they would test each hunter. Elders advised him never to take more than four shots — a deer spirit would taunt an immature hunter into wasting his ammunition on the first day, dooming him to camp drudgery.

“It was about maintaining relationships,” Terry Tatsey said. “We’d go from noise-makers to worker bees and now teachers. They knew we’d eventually be responsible.”

The hunters would spend four to six weeks in the mountains hunting game, gathering berries and processing everything for winter use. They’d trim the meat off the skeletons of elk and deer, then smoke and dry it to reduce the weight.

“We hauled everything back on horses,” Terry Tatsey said. “When it’s fresh, you can maybe get the meat of one or one and a half elk on a horse. When it’s cured, you can get two elk and your personal belongings on the horse.”

The camp would move regularly so its horses didn’t overgraze all the meadows. By the third or fourth week, the hunters would be almost back to the edge of the Rocky Mountain Front.