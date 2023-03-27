Blackfeet Tribal Business Councilmember Tim Davis resigned last week after the council charged him with three counts of misconduct, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The council issued a resolution last week saying Davis was charged in tribal court for threatening a public official, as well as for knowing of a crime “and allowing the suspect to elude.” He was also charged with accountability, according to the council, for knowing of several hundred fentanyl pills at his residence.

The council removed Davis as chairman of the tribe last spring after nine people were arrested at his home on drug-related charges. The arrests came just days after the tribe had declared a state of emergency on fentanyl and drug overdoses. Davis was not one of those arrested.

The council on Sunday posted a new photo of its members on Facebook and announced a special election for Davis’ seat representing the Browning District.

Interested candidates may file to run for council at the Roland Kennerly Building north of the tribal offices. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and filing will close on April 7 at 4 p.m.

Prospective candidates must bring a legal description of their residence proving they reside in the Browning District on the reservation. They also must bring a tribal ID. The filing fee is $500 in the form of cashier’s check or money order made out to the Blackfeet Tribe. Filing fees are nonrefundable.

A special election will be held Tuesday, April 25.