Blackfeet draft bill to protect Badger-Two Medicine

It would create a citizen advisory group with tribal and non-tribal stakeholders to work with the U.S. Forest Service on a long-term management plan.

The area was part of the original Blackfeet Indian Reservation, but sold to the U.S. government in 1895 as part of the “ceded strip” that also nearly doubled the size of Glacier National Park. In 2017, former congressman and secretary of the Department of Interior Ryan Zinke proposed making it a national monument. That proposal was never acted upon. Meanwhile, federal efforts to encourage oil and gas exploration in the 1980s resulted in numerous lease sales to private energy development companies. Most of those were found to be improperly granted and subsequently canceled or reimbursed.

“But this is the first time in 40 years that we have been out from under the threat of industrial leases,” said Terry Tatsey, a member of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. “This is a real opportunity to get it right, once and for all. The Cultural Heritage Area plan is the first proposal to be written with Blackfeet involvement, and with Blackfeet values included.”