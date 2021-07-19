 Skip to main content
Blackfeet law attempting to locate missing teen girl
Julia HeavyGun.

Julia HeavyGun

Blackfeet Law Enforcement is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Julia HeavyGun was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday, according to a Blackfeet Law Enforcement Facebook post.

HeavyGun is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information on the her whereabouts, please call 406-338-4000.

