Blackfeet Law Enforcement arrests two for allegedly intimidating Arden Pepion searchers
Blackfeet Law Enforcement arrests two for allegedly intimidating Arden Pepion searchers

Search for Arden Pepion 01

Pete W. Fuller, left, and Arbana Pepion, mother of missing 3-year-old Arden Pepion, have been searching for the young girl since her disappearance in April. 

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Two arrests have been made following reports of searchers for Arden Pepion being assaulted and intimidated while out looking for the missing 3-year-old on the Blackfeet Reservation. 

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the arrests followed multiple reports about searchers for Arden being intimidated with a firearm and assaulted, a press release said. This happened last Saturday in the Two Medicine area on Joe Show Road East.

Pepion was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation. Music by Travis Yost (www.themightytravis.com)

A patrol officer will be stationed in the area indefinitely to ensure the safety of search parties, the release said.

The names of the people arrested have not been released by law enforcement. 

Arden Pepion went missing on the evening of April 22 off Joe Show Road East in the Two Medicine area. Over a month later, Arden’s family still has few answers about what happened to her.

