Blackfeet Law Enforcement arrests two for allegedly intimidating Arden Pepion searchers

Two arrests have been made following reports of searchers for Arden Pepion being assaulted and intimidated while out looking for the missing 3-year-old on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the arrests followed multiple reports about searchers for Arden being intimidated with a firearm and assaulted, a press release said. This happened last Saturday in the Two Medicine area on Joe Show Road East.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A patrol officer will be stationed in the area indefinitely to ensure the safety of search parties, the release said.

The names of the people arrested have not been released by law enforcement.

Arden Pepion went missing on the evening of April 22 off Joe Show Road East in the Two Medicine area. Over a month later, Arden’s family still has few answers about what happened to her.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.