Blackfeet Law Enforcement issues missing person advisory for 3-year-old girl

Arden Pepion is nearly 3 feet tall and 31 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.