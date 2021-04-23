 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blackfeet Law Enforcement issues missing person advisory for 3-year-old girl
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Blackfeet Law Enforcement issues missing person advisory for 3-year-old girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

Arden Pepion is nearly 3 feet tall and 31 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said.

 Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 3-year-old Native American girl.

Arden Pepion is nearly 3 feet tall and 31 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.

If you have any information on Pepion, please call 406-845-8710 or 9-1-1.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missoula volunteers clear 15 tons of trash from homeless encampment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News