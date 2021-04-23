Blackfeet Law Enforcement issues missing person advisory for 3-year-old girl

Missoulian Staff
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 3-year-old Native American girl.
Arden Pepion is nearly 3 feet tall and 31 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said.
She was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.
If you have any information on Pepion, please call 406-845-8710 or 9-1-1.
