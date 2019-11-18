{{featured_button_text}}
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted to Facebook on Saturday a photo of an officer's badge bearing the mourning band known to signal an officer has died. No information about the officer or cause of death were released as of Monday afternoon. 

An officer with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has died, according to the tribal police agency's social media.

Even without a caption, the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services' Facebook post on Saturday speaks volumes with a photo of a BLES badge, No. 815, bound with a black mourning band, signaling an officer has been killed.

Officials have not released the name of the officer or manner of death.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe page was established to help offset the funeral expenses for the Calica family, with a goal of $5,000. On Facebook, several people and the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center shared the page with condolences to both the Calica family and Blackfeet law enforcement.

An official with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services was not immediately available when called by the Missoulian for further comment early Monday afternoon.

The Missoula Police Department on Monday offered its condolences to the Blackfeet tribal police force on Facebook:

"We wish to extend our prayers and condolences to the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Community/Family who lost one of their own. Rest easy brother."

The coroner at the Glacier County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available to identify the deceased. 

This story will be updated.

