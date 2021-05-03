 Skip to main content
Blackfeet Law Enforcement scaling back search efforts for missing 3-year-old
Blackfeet Law Enforcement scaling back search efforts for missing 3-year-old

Arden Pepion is nearly 3 feet tall and 31 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, police said

 Zoe Buchli

Recovery efforts are being scaled back for a 3-year-old girl who went missing on April 22 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

“After 10 consecutive days of grueling and diligent searching for Arden Pepion a decision has been made to scale back on the recovery search,” a Saturday press release from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said.

Throughout search efforts, law enforcement has covered about 20 miles on land and about 40 river miles, according to the press release. Several foot searches, dive teams, horseback riders, kayaks, boats, ATV/UTV, helicopters,  drones and canine teams were used in the search.

“We are thankful and appreciative for the support and resources that were put into the search,” the press release said.

Pepion was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation. She was wearing a purple jacket with a unicorn design on the front, a gray sweater, black leggings and black boots.

There is a contingent plan in place for future searches of the area, the release said. Law enforcement asks any additional searchers to be aware of the dangerous terrain and weather conditions in the area, and that officials be notified if anything is found.

If you have any information, please call 406-845-8710.

