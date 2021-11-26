 Skip to main content
Blackfeet law enforcement trying to locating missing 4-year-old

lyrica guardipee

Lyrica Guardipee. 

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are attempting to located a missing 4-year-old girl. 

Officials posted on Facebook around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening they are attempting to locate Lyrica Guardipee. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her height and weight are unknown.

She is possibly in the care of Becky Cross Guns, the post said. Anyone with information can call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000. 

Tags

