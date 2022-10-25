Blackfeet Nation awarded $200K to monitor moose population

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded $200,000 to the Blackfeet Nation to monitor its moose population.

Because the Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department is concerned that the moose population on the reservation may be declining, the tribe will use the grant funding to install cameras to study moose. Cameras will be installed in four areas, and camera data will be analyzed to estimate the rate of moose within the area, according to a news release.

The project will help the tribe better understand the moose population, and it will help wildlife managers implement conservation practices to support moose numbers.

Through its Tribal Wildlife Grants Program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded more than $5.9 million to 33 tribes across 16 states to benefit their fish and wildlife resources and habitats.

The Blackfeet Nation was the only tribe in Montana to receive funding.

The Tribal Wildlife Grants Program helps fulfill federal trust responsibilities between tribes and the federal government.