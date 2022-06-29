Blackfeet Nation ousts incumbents in council election

The Blackfeet Nation elected four new members to its Tribal Business Council and reelected one incumbent on Tuesday. Each winner saw a large margin of victory.

Lyle Rutherford, an administrator at the Blackfeet Tribal Health Department, defeated incumbent Rodney Gervais for position two, Browning.

Shelly Hall, a local teacher, defeated former council secretary Mark Pollock for position three, Browning. This was the closest race in the election, and Hall won by a margin of 411 votes, according to unofficial results. In her campaign, Hall spoke of reservation-wide clean-up efforts, plans to bolster law enforcement, animal control and housing development, among other things. Hall will be the only woman serving on the Tribal Business Council.

Patrick Armstrong defeated Terry Tatsey for position four, Heart Butte. Patrick held the largest margin of victory of 1,236 votes, according to unofficial results. Incumbent Vera Weasel Head lost the Heart Butte race in the primary on June 7.

Everett Armstrong defeated Carl Kipp for position 6, Seville. Incumbent Stacey Keller lost in the primary.

Everett and Patrick Armstrong are brothers. Patrick serves an assistant principal at KW Bergan Elementary School in Browning, and Everett is a teacher and activities director there.

Everett said the victory "means everything."

"I am excited to be part of this team and as long as we all work together, we will move mountains for our people," he wrote in a message to the Missoulian.

Illif “Scott” Kipp Sr. defeated Tony Sinclair for position 8, Old Agency, and was the only incumbent to win re-election. Kipp has been serving as chairman since April 7 when council members voted to remove Timothy Davis as chairman, after nine people, including members of his family, were arrested at his home on drug-related charges. Davis remains on council as a regular member.

Addiction and crime were topics of interest in this election. In March, the council declared a state of emergency on drug overdoses, citing that there were 17 overdoses and four drug-related deaths among community members in one week. In June, the council passed a resolution to bolster tribal law enforcement by hiring a consulting group to implement an emergency response team and train community members to serve as public-safety officers.

Nine members serve on the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, which operates on a staggered term system. Council members serve four-year terms, and there are no term limits. This year, five seats were up for election, and in two years, the remaining four seats — held by Davis, Lauren Monroe Jr., Virgil Last Star and Marvin Weatherwax Jr. — will be up for election.

Council members will vote on executive council positions, including chairman, vice-chairman and secretary, on inauguration day, which usually falls on the second Thursday of July. Candidates do not associate with a political party.

