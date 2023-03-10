Blackfeet Indian Reservation residents could get a share of a $9 million class action lawsuit, if the preliminary settlement is approved.

3 Rivers Communications, a nonprofit telecommunications company in Fairfield, sold its Browning Exchange for $7.5 million in 2020 to Siyeh Communications, a tribally-owned company. The exchange was the equipment and lines that connected reservation homes and businesses to telephone and internet service. As a rural cooperative telecommunications utility, 3 Rivers was financially supported by its customers.

The co-op had already upgraded 22 of its 25 rural telephone exchanges in Montana to fiber-optic service. But the exchange serving the reservation had been left behind, and was still dependent on copper wires and 1980s-grade transfer switches.

According to the 3 Rivers website, at the end of each fiscal year, the cooperative “allocates a percentage of the margins to each patron.” The allocations are known as “capital credits.”

But plaintiffs Harry Barnes, former tribal chairman, John Murray, tribal historic preservation officer, Robert DesRosier, Kenneth Hoyt and Judy White alleged in a class action suit that 3 Rivers did not allocate capital credits to members of the Browning Exchange after it was sold to Siyeh.

Court documents revealed that 3 Rivers held a balance of $8.3 million in capital credits for former members of the Browning Exchange. And 1,863 people were members of the Browning Exchange, most of whom are Native American.

The complaint also alleges that denying capital credits to Browning members “is only one component of the Policy and Practice of 3 Rivers that has resulted in unjust and unreasonable treatment of the Browning Exchange members.”

3 Rivers disputes the allegations.

The case, Barnes, et al. v. 3 Rivers Telephone Cooperative, Inc., was heard in District Court, and the court preliminarily approved a settlement in January.

Under the conditional settlement, 3 Rivers agreed to pay $9 million in exchange for a release from liability for claims advanced by plaintiffs and on behalf of the class.

What does this mean for former Browning Exchange members?

Former members of the 3 Rivers Browning Exchange when the company sold the exchange to Siyeh Corporation in December, 2020, are eligible to be covered by the proposed settlement.

The plantiffs' lawyers have requested $2.2 million for attorney fees, up to $10,000 for litigation and $70,000 to pay the class representatives. Those funds will be deducted from the $9 million settlement.

Payments to individuals will depend on the amount of capital each has in their 3 Rivers balance and the amount of funding available for class members after deductions have been made.

It’s estimated that settlement payments will total about 75-80% of one’s capital credit balance, though payments may vary.

What should I do?

People covered by the class action have several options.

If an eligible person chooses to do nothing, a check will be mailed to them when the settlement is final. The settlement stipulates that class members give up their rights to sue 3 Rivers if they accept the deal.

Class members can also opt-out to retain their right to sue 3 Rivers on their own. To opt out, one must mail a letter to REDW LLC 7425 Jefferson St. NE, Albuquerque NM 87109 stating the desire to be excluded from the Barnes et al. v. 3 Rivers settlement. This request must include the person’s signature, full name, address and the following statement “I/we request to be excluded from the settlement in the Barnes et al. v. 3 Rivers action.” The letter must be postmarked by April 5.

If a person is not excluded, they may object to any part of the settlement. To object, mail a letter to the Clerk of Court United States District Court for the District of Montana Great Falls Division, 125 Central Ave. West, Great Falls, MT 59404. The letter must be mailed by April 5, and it must reference the case number (CV-21-118-GF-BMM) and case name, Barnes et al. v. 3 Rivers, as well as detailed reasons for the objection. The statement must include one’s name, address, phone number, and information establishing them as a class member.

The court will hold a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on April 26 in District Court at 125 Central Ave. West, Great Falls. At the hearing, the court will determine whether the settlement is fair and decide how much to pay class counsel.

For further information, contact class counsel, Terryl Matt at 406-873-4833 or Jeffrey Winter at 406-727-4020